A 60-year-old University of Ottawa instructor faces eight voyeurism charges after police say secret recordings were made at various downtown Ottawa locations, including public transit and campus.

The University of Ottawa says a man recently charged with voyeurism-related offences was an instructor at the university. In a news release on Friday, Ottawa police said a 60-year-old man was facing eight charges after investigators determined secret recordings were captured at various locations throughout Ottawa's downtown core, including on public transit and on the University of Ottawa campus.

A police spokesperson said a timeline for the alleged events could not be confirmed, as the investigation remains ongoing. Joseph Lafortune is facing one count of secretly observing or recording a person expecting privacy and seven counts of secretly observing or recording a person for a sexual purpose. Police said Lafortune was arrested on Nov. 19.

Also read Ottawa Man Charged With Voyeurism After Secret Recordings Investigation

Joseph Lafortune Teaching Role

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the university told CTV News that Lafortune was teaching three courses at the university's Faculty of Arts prior to his arrest. The University of Ottawa confirmed that Joseph Lafortune was an instructor teaching three courses in the Faculty of Arts before his arrest, and the university has barred him from campus pending the investigation.

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The university said an email was sent out to students and staff to inform them of the situation, and the accused has been barred from campus, pending the results of the investigation.

"The University is aware of these extremely serious charges and we will support the Ottawa Police Service's investigation in every way possible," director of public affairs Jesse Robichaud said in a statement. "We are firmly committed to preventing sexual violence and supporting survivors in our community. " Robichaud says students and staff in need of support can access services through the sexual violence prevention and response team, the student health and wellness centre or the employee and family assistance program.

Police Ask for Public Information

Ottawa police say investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Central Investigations Section at 613-236-1222, extension 5166 or email at centralciu@ottawapolice.ca. How to set CTV News as your preferred source on Google