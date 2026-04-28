University of Nebraska President Apologizes for Controversial Drag Show Performance

President Jeffrey Gold of the University of Nebraska apologized to Bishop James Conley for the 'Mass' drag show performance and provided updates on the university's investigation into the incident, citing failures in communication and judgment.

University of Nebraska President Jeffrey Gold has issued a formal apology regarding a controversial performance art piece presented as a drag show titled “ Mass ,” and has offered additional details concerning the ongoing investigation initiated by the university in response to the widespread criticism.

The apology and updates were shared following a private meeting between President Gold and Bishop James Conley, the head of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, a meeting arranged as a follow-up to previous commitments made by university leadership to thoroughly examine the situation and establish a framework for handling similar controversies in the future. The initial uproar stemmed from the performance’s perceived disrespect towards Catholic religious practices, specifically its utilization of elements from the Catholic Mass within a drag show context.

Concerns were raised not only by religious leaders but also by students, alumni, and members of the broader community, prompting calls for accountability and a clear articulation of the university’s stance on artistic expression and its boundaries. The discussion with Bishop Conley focused on the university’s commitment to addressing ethical concerns across all campus activities.

President Gold acknowledged that the performance, framed as a dissertation project, was a misstep and did not contribute positively to either the university environment or society as a whole. He attributed the situation to a breakdown in communication and a lapse in judgment, specifically pointing to deficiencies in the oversight provided by the student’s academic advisor and the dissertation committee.

According to Bishop Conley’s public statement, President Gold expressed that the advisor and the student involved failed to adequately consider the potential impact and offense the performance could cause. He further stated that while the student may have technically fulfilled the academic requirements for their degree, they did not fully grasp the broader implications of their work.

This admission highlights a critical area of concern: the need for more robust ethical considerations to be integrated into the academic advising and dissertation review processes. The university is now undertaking a comprehensive review of these processes to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The lack of transparency surrounding the composition of the committee tasked with investigating the matter and the absence of clear channels for public input have also been identified as areas needing improvement.

Beyond the immediate apology and investigation, the incident has sparked a broader conversation about the limits of artistic freedom and the responsibility of academic institutions to foster respectful dialogue. Regent Timothy Clare powerfully articulated this sentiment, questioning the rationale behind deliberately mocking deeply held beliefs, whether religious, racial, or political. His analogy – that diminishing another’s light does not enhance one’s own – underscores the importance of constructive engagement and mutual understanding.

The university is now grappling with how to balance its commitment to academic freedom with its responsibility to create an inclusive and respectful environment for all members of its community. This involves not only addressing the specific issues raised by the “Mass” performance but also developing clear guidelines and protocols for evaluating future projects that may touch upon sensitive or controversial topics.

The university’s response will likely serve as a case study for other institutions navigating similar challenges in an increasingly polarized society. The ongoing investigation aims to determine the extent of the oversight failures and to recommend specific measures to prevent future occurrences, including enhanced training for advisors and committee members, clearer guidelines for student projects, and improved communication channels for addressing ethical concerns. The ultimate goal is to reaffirm the university’s commitment to both academic excellence and responsible citizenship





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University Of Nebraska Jeffrey Gold Drag Show Mass Apology Investigation Bishop James Conley Catholic Diocese Of Lincoln Academic Freedom Ethical Concerns

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