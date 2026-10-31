University of Guelph Leads Project to Reintroduce Extirpated Frosted Elfin Butterfly in Ontario

A team of Canadian scientists is working to bring the frosted elfin butterfly back to Ontario after its disappearance in 1988. The project, funded with $2.4 million from the federal government, also aims to recover two other endangered butterfly species.

A team of Canadian scientists is working to reintroduce the frosted elfin butterfly to Ontario, where it was last seen in 1988. The small, non-migratory butterfly, known for its brown hue and delicate wings, has not been spotted in nearly 40 years despite several surveys, including one in 2019.

Ryan Norris Leads Frosted Elfin Reintroduction Project

The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada has documented its absence. The project is led by Ryan Norris, a professor in the University of Guelph's department of integrative biology. Norris said the team plans to import frosted elfin butterflies and their eggs from New York. They will be bred at the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory before being released into the wild next spring in Port Rowan, southeast of London, Ont.

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, near the northern shores of Lake Erie in Norfolk County. Norris attributed the butterfly's extirpation to habitat loss from urban development and farmland creation. Extirpation means a species has disappeared from a specific geographic region but still exists elsewhere. He noted that many of the target habitats are restored old tobacco fields that are now thriving oak savanna habitats.

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These restored areas allow species like the frosted elfin to be reintroduced. Before breeding can begin, the team is ensuring there are enough wild sundial lupins, the frosted elfin's host plant. Norris said the project is part of larger cross-country efforts involving universities, conservation organizations and government agencies. The goal is to save three endangered butterfly species: the frosted elfin, the mottled duskywing and the curiously isolated hairstreak.

Mottled Duskywing Reintroduction Shows Remarkable Results

According to the University of Guelph, by coordinating the recovery of three at-risk butterfly species at once, the team will develop what researchers believe is Canada's first multi-species framework for insect conservation. The federal government has provided $2.4 million in funding for the project. As part of the initiative, the mottled duskywing was reintroduced five years ago at Pinery Provincial Park in Grand Bend, Ont. , and some other protected areas in Norfolk County.

The medium-sized butterfly is dark grey and brown. Norris said the results have been remarkable. The population has reached several hundred at the Pinery site and close to 100 at a second location. At Pinery, the population could be even bigger.

They re spilling over into campsites, Norris said. We have seen them at other sites that we re not monitoring. So, we re really happy about that. He added, So, I think with mottled duskywing, we re kind of giving it a foothold.

We re giving it a chance for long-term persistence already in Ontario. The project also aims to strengthen the population of the curiously isolated hairstreak, a rare butterfly that inhabits Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta. Norris said, So now what we have is a species with a single population that we are obligated to protect and understand a little bit more about.

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Habitat Restoration Crucial for Curiously Isolated Hairstreak

Scientists are exploring whether they can reintroduce the species in other locations or supplement its population at the current site. Norris said restoring habitat is key to securing the viability of all three species. Experts say the concentration of a butterfly population at one site is risky and makes them vulnerable. A natural disaster could cause the insect to go extinct.

Norris said, I think our hope is if you kind of introduce it into an area that has suitable habitats surrounding it, that they ll colonize those areas themselves. That s when you start to get into long-term stability. Norris said butterflies are pollinators and serve as a vital food source for other animals, making them a key player in a healthy ecosystem. But bringing them back is a much more meaningful task, he said.

By us assisting them, we re restoring, rewilding places in Canada. I think that s quite symbolic. The frosted elfin reintroduction is planned for next spring. The team continues to prepare the habitat and ensure the host plant is abundant.

The multi-species approach is expected to serve as a model for insect conservation in Canada. The Canadian Press first published this report on Oct. 31, 2026.