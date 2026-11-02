University of Colorado Student Killed in Halloween Shooting

A 19-year-old University of Colorado student died and another was critically injured following a shooting at a Halloween party in Boulder after police intervention.

Boulder Police Department Chief Stephen Redfearn confirmed that a 19-year-old University of Colorado student died and another peer remains in critical condition following a fatal shooting incident. The violence occurred late Saturday night during a Halloween gathering in the neighborhood known as The Hill, located adjacent to the university campus in Boulder. One victim succumbed to injuries after being transported by ambulance to Boulder Community Hospital.

Police Intervention Preceded Violence

The fatal sequence began just before 10 p.m. when dispatchers received a noise complaint regarding the event near the intersection of 7th Street and Marine Street. Officers responded to the location, which sits approximately six blocks west of the CU Boulder campus, and determined the gathering constituted a nuisance to the surrounding community. At least one highly intoxicated individual was taken into custody while the organizers received a citation for violating local ordinances.

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Details of the Registered Event

Chief Redfearn clarified that the Halloween party had been registered in advance with the university administration by its organizers. The event featured a live band and drew hundreds of attendees according to police reports. After officers departed the scene around 11:30 p.m., nine-one-one calls reported that a shooting had taken place at the same residence where the core group of renters and guests remained inside.

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Investigation Targets Two Persons of Interest

Investigators identified two persons of interest whose images were captured on videotape immediately prior to the shooting. A Boulder Police Department spokesperson confirmed these visual records were obtained from security footage at the location. Redfearn described the incident as a heinous crime and stated that the violence erupted as a group attempted to force their way into the home to join the ongoing party.