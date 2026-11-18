Health sciences students at the University of Calgary formed Compassion Calgary to collect winter clothing. They aim to donate 1,500 items to the Calgary Drop-In Centre by January to support vulnerable residents.

Health sciences students at the University of Calgary have launched Compassion Calgary, a charitable initiative focused on collecting winter clothing for the city's vulnerable populations. The group aims to gather 1,500 winter clothing items from November to January to support those facing harsh weather conditions.

Founding Mission and Community Impact

Compassion Calgary was established to address the critical need for warm gear among Calgarians experiencing homelessness or housing instability. Founding member Nikhil Srivalsan explained that the initiative was driven by the kindness of local residents who donate both items and time to support the cause. The organization seeks to amplify small acts of kindness that can significantly alleviate the burdens faced by individuals struggling during the winter months.

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Srivalsan, a regular transit commuter, was motivated by observing the struggles of people during cold weather. He noted that seeing these hardships firsthand sparked a desire to create an organization that transforms individual generosity into tangible support. The group initially solicited help from peers at the university before expanding its network to include family, friends, and the broader community.

In October 2025, the initiative demonstrated its immediate impact by receiving 1,000 items from Calgarians. These donations were subsequently donated to the Calgary Drop-In Centre, providing essential support to the shelter and its residents. The success of this early drive highlights the strong community desire to assist those in need through practical means.

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Unique Volunteer Pickup Service Model

What distinguishes Compassion Calgary from other charities is its unique volunteer pickup service model. Instead of requiring donors to transport items to a central drop-off location, volunteers travel to the donor's home to collect donations. This approach ensures that people can donate from the comfort of their own homes, removing logistical barriers to giving.

Morgan Fairweather, a founding member and fourth-year student at the University of Calgary, emphasized that this method makes it as easy as possible for people to contribute. As a trained emergency medical responder, Fairweather has witnessed the downstream impacts when basic needs are not met. He views the organization's work as a way to help upstream, potentially preventing issues before they arise.

Co-founder Nathan Barreth noted that the initiative has grown from a small student project into a city-wide effort accepting donations from people all over Calgary. He highlighted that many individuals have unused winter coats stored away, which could directly benefit someone in need. Barreth described the work as a small piece of a larger movement to help underserved populations thrive in the city.

Organizational Needs and Distribution Network

The Calgary Drop-In Centre plays a central role in distributing the collected items to those who need them most. Ryan O'Neill, who heads the Free Goods Program at the centre, stated that it is not unusual for them to go through thousands of jackets within a single season. The demand for winter clothing remains consistently high due to the severe weather conditions prevalent in the region.

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Items collected by Compassion Calgary are utilized through the shelter to serve those staying at the Drop-In Centre. Additionally, the centre distributes these items to different outreach teams throughout the city. This distribution network extends the impact of the donations to other not-for-profit organizations and charities that are assisting vulnerable individuals across Calgary.

To schedule a pickup, individuals can send an email to donate@compassioncalgary.com. The organization continues to encourage Calgarians to participate in this effort, ensuring that the 1,500 item goal is met by the end of January. This collaborative approach between students, volunteers, and charitable organizations underscores the community's commitment to supporting its most vulnerable members during the winter season.