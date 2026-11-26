The University of Calgary has developed GEARS, an interactive educational game to help neurodivergent Grade 11 and 12 students prepare for the transition to post-secondary education.

The University of Calgary has introduced a specialized educational tool designed to assist neurodivergent students in navigating the complex transition from high school to post-secondary institutions. This three-year research project resulted in the creation of a video game that addresses the specific preparation needs often overlooked by families and educators.

Developing Educational Simulation Tools

The primary objective of this initiative is to provide Grade 11 and 12 students, as well as first-year undergraduates with learning disabilities, with a realistic simulation of university life. Researchers at the University of Calgary have developed this tool to mitigate the shock that many students experience when arriving on campus without adequate preparation. The project focuses on creating a supportive environment where students can practice necessary skills before facing the actual academic pressures of higher education.

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Understanding Real-World Transition Challenges

Meadow Schroeder, an associate professor in the Werklund School of Education, highlighted that parents and students frequently underestimate the extensive preparation required before entering post-secondary education. This lack of awareness often catches students with disabilities completely off guard. The new gaming platform aims to provide critical information during the Grade 12 year, allowing students to anticipate their needs and understand what to expect when they transition to university environments. By addressing these gaps early, the project seeks to reduce anxiety and improve readiness for the upcoming academic journey.

Interactive Learning for Neurodivergent Learners

The developed software is titled GEARS, which stands for Gearing up for Education, Achieving Real-world Success. This choose-your-own-adventure game is specifically tailored to assist students with ADHD and other learning disabilities. Stefanie Ng, a doctoral student and research coordinator, described the tool as a serious game that simulates real-life contexts to facilitate learning through an interactive format. The multisensory nature of the experience is designed to boost feelings of competency, providing a safe space for students to engage with educational concepts that may otherwise be challenging to grasp through traditional methods.

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Creating Low-Stakes Practice Environments

Richard Zhao, an associate professor of computer science, emphasized that the gamified experience offers a low-stakes environment for students to practice their transition skills. This approach allows learners to experiment with different strategies and outcomes without the immediate pressure of real-world consequences. By engaging with the game, students can build confidence and develop the adaptive skills necessary for success in a university setting. The interactive format ensures that the learning process is dynamic and responsive to the individual needs of each player, fostering a sense of agency and control over their educational path.

Current Testing and Future Availability

The University of Calgary is currently inviting students to participate in beta testing of the GEARS game before it becomes available to high schools across the province. The researchers are specifically seeking feedback from Grade 11 and 12 students, as well as first-year undergraduates, who have identified learning disabilities. This phase of the project is crucial for refining the user experience and ensuring that the game effectively meets the needs of its target audience. Interested students can apply to test the game through the university's official website, contributing to the ongoing development of this innovative educational resource.