University of Alberta Students 3D Print Free Assistive Devices

Occupational therapy students at the University of Alberta have launched Layer by Layer to 3D print and distribute free assistive devices to people with disabilities across Canada.

Students at the University of Alberta are currently producing and distributing free assistive devices for individuals with disabilities through an innovative student-led initiative. Vianna Aiello, an occupational therapy student, has already 3D printed more than 100 unique devices that have been sent to clinics across the entire country. The program directly addresses daily functional barriers faced by people with limited mobility or dexterity.

Origin of Assistive Device Initiative

The project began when Aiello started creating custom tools for her grandmother, who had moved to a senior home. She observed her grandmother struggling with basic tasks such as turning faucets and opening containers. Aiello designed and printed tap extenders that allowed her grandmother to reach sinks while seated in a wheelchair. These initial creations proved that simple, low-cost modifications could significantly improve daily independence for users with physical challenges.

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Expanding to Multidisciplinary Club

After witnessing the positive impact on her family, Aiello founded the club Layer by Layer to engage other students in this work. The group invites people to share the specific barriers they encounter, then designs devices to help them participate in important activities. The initiative attracted a wide range of majors, including engineering, computer science, and kinesiology students. This collaboration allows participants to learn 3D printing techniques while addressing real-world accessibility needs.

Technological Progress in Printing

Occupational therapy students at the University of Alberta have been learning to use 3D printers since 2019. The equipment and software have become much more sophisticated over the years. Antonio Miguel Cruz, an associate professor, noted that the materials prepared by the software now have greater capabilities. This technological advancement enables the creation of more durable and precise assistive tools for a wider variety of user requirements.

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Real-World Impact and User Feedback

Users report that these small modifications make a significant difference in their daily routines. Helen Hensen, who uses devices created by Aiello, described the tools as a godsend. She noted that while simple tasks are easy for the average person, individuals with disabilities must manage without assistance. Any additional help reduces the physical strain and isolation often experienced by those with limited mobility.

How to Access Free Devices

People can request these custom devices through the email address or social media channels provided by Layer by Layer. The club continues to distribute tools to clinics and individuals who need them. This ongoing effort highlights the potential of student-driven projects to solve community problems efficiently and compassionously. The initiative demonstrates how academic skills can be applied to create tangible social good.