University of Alberta ALES Students Gain Real-World Internships

University of Alberta agriculture students engage in mini-internships at Valley Zoo, local distilleries, and Rosy Farms to connect classroom theory with practical industry skills.

Undergraduates from the University of Alberta are currently stepping out of traditional lecture halls to gain hands-on industry experience. Students enrolled in the Agriculture, Life and Environmental Sciences (ALES) department are participating in a specialized mini-internship program this week. The initiative places learners in diverse professional environments, including the Valley Zoo, a local distillery, and the province's sole organic haskap berry orchard. This structured activity is designed to bridge the gap between academic theory and practical application for future scientists and business operators.

Experiential Learning Replaces Traditional Lectures

The ALES mini-internship program provides a unique opportunity for undergraduates to engage with fields directly associated with their degrees. Anne Bissonette, the ALES director of experiential learning, describes the curriculum as an experiential learning activity rather than a standard lecture or lab session. The goal is to have students actively participate in their education while reflecting on their experiences to connect theoretical concepts with real-world practice. These participants engage in three-day events that mirror authentic professional and community scenarios, ensuring they understand the daily realities of their chosen professions.

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Business Insights at Rosy Farms Haskap Orchard

Some students traveled to Rosy Farms, an organic haskap berry farm located approximately 40 kilometres north of Edmonton, to learn about agricultural business management. Farm owner Andrew Rosychuk emphasized that his role is to teach the business side of operations, not merely berry picking techniques. He aims to share real-life experiences that can be passed down to the next generation of agricultural professionals. Rosychuk noted that as a small business owner, he does not have a designated food safety person; instead, he and his staff manage all safety protocols. This environment allows students to see how food safety principles apply in a practical, non-academic setting.

Rosychuk explained that students often become textbook-focused after taking specific courses. He uses his farm to show them the encompassing nature of business thinking, including processing and farming sides. He clarified that the program does not try to divert them from their single academic path but provides additional experiences they might not normally receive at the university. On Wednesday, Rosychuk guided two students through these operations, demonstrating the multifaceted responsibilities of running an organic farm. This exposure helps students understand the complexity of maintaining safety and quality standards without a specialized corporate structure.

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Student Perspectives on Conservation and Supply Chains

Third-year conservation student Julia Roberge shared her enthusiasm for the program while working on the farm. She stated that the more she learns about conservation, the more she likes it, citing a strong interest in soils and insects. Roberge mentioned that she has always loved plants, making the hands-on experience at the haskap berry orchard particularly relevant to her academic interests. This direct engagement with nature allows students to validate their classroom knowledge in a tangible environment. Such opportunities help reinforce their passion for specific sub-fields within the broader sciences discipline.

Second-year student Lily Zhang expressed curiosity about supply chains and how Rosy Farms supplies products to consumers. She recalled a common classroom dynamic where academic concepts like finance or soils are taught, only for industry professionals to sometimes dismiss them as unrealistic. Rosychuk recounted hearing students say they are right about the theory but welcome to the real world. The internship aims to dismantle this disconnect by showing how academic principles function in actual business operations. Students can see the validity of their education while understanding the practical adjustments required in the field.

Bridging Academic Theory and Professional Reality

The mini-internship program serves as a critical bridge for students transitioning from university to the workforce. By rotating through the Valley Zoo, a distillery, and organic farms, students gain a holistic view of the agriculture and environmental sectors. They witness how different industries handle safety, logistics, and conservation. This diverse exposure helps them identify which specific career paths align best with their skills and interests. The program ensures they leave with a comprehensive understanding of both the scientific and business aspects of their degrees. Students are not just observers but active participants in authentic professional scenarios.

Reports on this initiative include contributions from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson. The involvement of local media highlights the significance of the partnership between the University of Alberta and local businesses. These collaborations benefit the community by providing students with practical skills and offering employers a pipeline of trained, knowledgeable interns. The success of the program demonstrates the value of experiential learning in modern higher education. It prepares students for the complexities of the modern workforce by integrating academic rigor with real-world application.