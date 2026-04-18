Universities Foster Open Dialogue with 'Difficult Conversations' Workshops

In response to a perceived chill on free expression and an increasing reluctance among students to engage with controversial topics, universities are implementing innovative programs like specialized seminars and courses. These initiatives aim to equip students with the skills and confidence to discuss sensitive subjects respectfully, fostering intellectual curiosity and encouraging robust debate in an era of polarized discourse. Victoria University's 'Difficult Conversations' workshop and the University of British Columbia's 'Dangerous Ideas' course are highlighted as examples of institutions actively working to cultivate a more open and intellectually courageous campus environment.

The hallowed halls of academia have historically been vibrant arenas for passionate debate and even significant protest movements, ranging from the powerful anti-apartheid campaigns of the 1980s to the recent encampments opposing the war in Gaza in 2024.

However, a growing concern has taken root among many scholars and administrators in recent years: a discernible chill that seems to be stifling the free expression of a broad spectrum of thought and opinion, leading to an increasingly less liberated environment for speech.

In a proactive effort to counter this trend, some institutions are pioneering the creation of specialized seminars and entirely new courses, meticulously designed to encourage students to openly grapple with thorny subjects and, crucially, to become more comfortable with the inevitable discomfort that arises from challenging exchanges.

Rhonda McEwen, the president of Victoria University at the University of Toronto, articulated the shift she began to observe in students a few years prior. She recounted a particularly striking incident where students were advocating for a classmate to be 'cancelled' or otherwise sanctioned for expressing certain views. Their justification was that his opinions were hurtful and made them feel unsafe.

Dr. McEwen's response underscored her commitment to fostering open dialogue: 'I told the students, I’m not cancelling anybody. He’s a student here like you are. You don’t have to agree with him, and I don’t have to agree with him, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a way to talk to each other.'

Despite this approach, Dr. McEwen noted that recent undergraduate cohorts have appeared less adept at embracing this principle, struggling to formulate public counterarguments when confronted with views they find objectionable.

In direct response to this evolving student dynamic, Victoria University administrators established a workshop specifically dedicated to cultivating skills for difficult conversations. This initiative invites students to weekly lunch seminars where they are encouraged to tackle controversial topics spanning religion, gender identity, and the complex Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Madelyn Bardell, a third-year student pursuing a degree in ethics, society, and law, was drawn to these seminars by a deep-seated desire to actively engage with and dissect significant, challenging subjects. She shared, 'A lot of times we’re talking about something I don’t have a strong position on or I’m not sure about. It’s a chance for me to work through my own thoughts.'

Typically, an expert introduces the chosen topic, after which a facilitated discussion ensues.

The provision of lunch, a seemingly simple element, plays a vital role in fostering a sense of connection among students, even when their opinions diverge, according to Kelley Castle, the dean of students at Victoria University.

The established rules for these sessions differ subtly from typical classroom settings, moving beyond implicit expectations of good behavior or notions of mere civility. As Dean Castle explained, 'The only rule is that we have to be respectful of one another, so there are no ad hominem attacks, and there can be no ‘you’re stupids.’ It has to be genuinely trying to hear the best argument of your opposition. It’s really an exercise in deep listening.'

Areen Khan, a second-year student, expressed her belief that students feel more liberated to speak their minds in these dedicated sessions compared to traditional classroom environments. She suggested that the pressure to achieve good grades might inhibit their willingness to voice dissenting opinions or challenge an instructor.

However, she was pleasantly surprised by the nuanced and thoughtful nature of a discussion on affirmative action policies, which stood in stark contrast to the pronounced polarization she frequently encounters online. Khan observed, 'You’re expecting everyone to just take these two polar sides on it. But honestly, I would say 90 per cent of people are right there in the middle.'

These anecdotal observations are supported by broader research. A study published in the Canadian Journal of Educational and Social Studies this year revealed that approximately half of the student respondents across Canadian universities reported engaging in self-censorship regarding their views during discussions with professors or peers.

Furthermore, between 39% and 46% of respondents indicated a moderate to strong reluctance to express their opinions on sensitive subjects such as politics, religion, and sexual identity. Alarmingly, roughly one-third of students admitted to being moderately to extremely concerned about potential repercussions for expressing themselves, although the study’s sample was noted to be less representative, skewing towards female students and those in the humanities and social sciences.

The authors of this paper concluded that the findings point to 'a concerning lack of comfort of viewpoint expression on sensitive topics within Canadian university classrooms.'

Surveys conducted in the United States echo these sentiments. A notable example is a study at Harvard, which, as reported by The Harvard Crimson, found that only one-third of the graduating class of 2024 felt confident expressing their viewpoints on controversial matters.

At the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus, philosophy professor Renaud-Philippe Garner and political scientist Brad Epperly also perceived a decline in students' willingness to engage in open dialogue. In response, they developed a novel course titled 'Dangerous Ideas.'

Professor Garner posited several potential factors contributing to this shift, including the pervasive influence of smartphones and the lasting effects of the pandemic on student development. He also acknowledged the possibility of an ingrained belief that certain topics possess exclusively 'right' or 'wrong' positions, fostering a fear of social ostracization for holding dissenting views





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