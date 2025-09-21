United States Wins Men's 4x100m Relay Gold, Canada Takes Silver at World Athletics Championships

The United States, led by Noah Lyles, secured gold in the men's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, with Canada, featuring Andre De Grasse, earning a silver medal. Canada's performance marked a return to the podium after missing the final in 2023, and the team finished with a total of five medals: three gold, one silver, and one bronze. Individual golds for Canada came from Evan Dunfee, Camryn Rogers, and Ethan Katzberg. The US won with a time of 37.29 seconds ahead of Canada's 37.55 seconds.

The World Athletics Championships in Tokyo witnessed a thrilling men's 4x100-meter relay, where the United States, spearheaded by Noah Lyles , clinched gold, leaving Canada with a hard-fought silver. The Canadian quartet, comprising Andre De Grasse , Brendon Rodney, Jerome Blake, and Aaron Brown, delivered a season-best performance of 37.55 seconds. This silver medal marks a return to the podium for the Canadian team after a disappointing absence from the 2023 final.

They entered the competition as Olympic champions, having secured gold in the event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris with a time of 37.50. Their victory in Paris marked the first time Canada had won gold in the event since the 1996 Olympics, highlighting their recent dominance in the relay. The Americans, however, proved to be a formidable force, defending their world title with a time of 37.29 seconds. The Netherlands secured bronze with a time of 37.81 seconds, completing the podium. The race unfolded under rainy conditions at Japan National Stadium, with Canada displaying their characteristic smooth handoffs. Rodney passed the baton to De Grasse in second place, trailing the Americans, with Ghana in third. De Grasse managed to hold off the Dutch anchor, Elvis Afrifa, who had propelled the Netherlands ahead of Ghana, but he was unable to close the gap on Lyles, who had previously won bronze in the 100 meters and gold in the 200 meters at the championships. The Americans had a .13-second lead by the final handoff, with Lyles completing his split in 8.84 seconds, while De Grasse ran his in 8.97 seconds.\The Canadian women's 4x100-meter relay team, featuring Sade McCreath, Jacqueline Madogo, Marie-Eloise Leclair, and Audrey Leduc, finished seventh with a time of 42.82 seconds. Despite this, the men's relay silver allowed Canada to conclude the World Championships with a commendable tally of five medals: three gold, one silver, and one bronze. This haul positioned Canada third on the medal table, trailing the United States, which led with 16 medals, and Kenya, which secured seven. Canada's success was fueled by individual gold medals from Evan Dunfee in the men's 35-kilometer race walk, Camryn Rogers in the women's hammer throw, and Ethan Katzberg in the men's hammer throw. These individual victories, combined with the men's relay silver, underscore Canada's overall strong performance throughout the championships. The Canadian team's consistent presence on the podium and individual triumphs solidified their status as a global force in athletics, showcasing their dedication and competitive spirit.\The World Athletics Championships provided a platform for athletes from around the globe to compete at the highest level, with Canada demonstrating their prowess and ability to compete against the world's best. The team's performance, particularly in the relay events and field events, reflects the ongoing investment and development of track and field in the country. The success of Canadian athletes like Noah Lyles, Camryn Rogers and Ethan Katzberg inspires future generations of athletes and reinforces the importance of athletic pursuits. The championship highlighted the global nature of sports, with athletes from various nations showcasing their talent and dedication. The spirit of competition and sportsmanship was evident throughout the event, making it a memorable experience for both athletes and spectators. The Canadian team's performance is a reflection of the commitment to the sport and the unwavering support from the country's track and field community. The dedication of these athletes and their coaching staff led to a highly successful World Athletics Championships. As a result, Canada continues to raise its presence on the global sports stage, inspiring hope and pride within the nation





