United Fans Discuss Anderson Transfer and Past Player Purchases

A discussion among United fans about the potential signing of Anderson, the disastrous past player purchasing and wage bills, and the need for a more guarded approach to the transfer window.

We should only be interested in players that are interested in signing for us. Anderson is a real class player and I understand why he is highly in demand.

I think we should still 'keep tabs' on him while looking at alternatives. I also agree with a more guarded approach to our disastrous past player purchasing and wage bills. Absolutely the right decision. No point wasting two months of the transfer window when they could be going for players they actually have a chance of getting.

I'd like to see them go for Adam Wharton and Mateus Fernandes. The board not wanting to fight for a player shows a lack of ambition. Saying they don't want to overpay and then overpaying for a player with less quality hardly makes sense.

For example, Ederson is nearly £40m for a player in the last year of a contract. I would love to see Anderson in a United shirt as his potential is frightening. But we've been through the days of paying stupid transfer fees and wages for players to join just for the pay day. If Anderson doesn't want to join United, or his costs are too prohibitive, fine - move on to the next.

Definitely right to back away. Why pay over the odds for a lad who doesn't believe in the team? Good call turning away from Anderson. United's retained list includes a healthy selection of academy talent eager for first-team opportunities.

If purchasing, coachable players like Hayden Hackney or Cammy Devlin could enhance the midfield without breaking the bank. Whoever comes in needs to fit Carrick/team/organisational culture, not just show up well in matchday stats





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United Fans Anderson Transfer Past Player Purchases Transfer Window Coachable Players Academy Talent First-Team Opportunities Carrick/Team/Organisational Culture

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