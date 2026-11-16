United Airlines confirms a systemwide technology outage affecting Monday afternoon departures. The disruption follows recent FAA network failures and JP Morgan Chase IT issues, causing significant flight delays across the US network.

United Airlines confirmed on Monday afternoon that the carrier is experiencing a systemwide technology outage affecting its operations. The disruption occurs just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's network prompted a massive grounding of flights nationwide. The Chicago-based airline acknowledged the technical difficulty in a public statement issued on the day of the incident.

United Airlines Outage Details and Scope

The technology problem currently being troubleshooted by the carrier specifically affects departing flights from its hubs and gateways. United Airlines explicitly stated that the outage does not impact flights that are already in progress. Furthermore, the company clarified that the technical malfunction has no effect on United Express flights operated by regional partners. Passengers at major airports faced check-in disruptions as the system failure hindered standard ground operations.

Also read FAA ground stop ends after four hours with 6,600 flights canceled Saturday

FAA Router Malfunction and Previous Disruptions

This IT failure represents the latest in a series of high-profile technology meltdowns affecting critical infrastructure earlier this week. On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered every commercial flight in the United States to be grounded. The agency attributed that nationwide ground stop to a new router that was installed which malfunctioned and overwhelmed the air traffic control system. The subsequent delay forced thousands of travelers to wait at airports while the agency resolved the connectivity issue. The image of closed check-in kiosks at Washington Dulles International Airport on Friday highlighted the severe impact of that earlier event.

Competing IT Issues at JP Morgan Chase

The timing of United's outage coincides with other major corporate technology failures on the same day. Earlier in the day, thousands of customers reported being unable to access their online accounts at JP Morgan Chase. The banking giant experienced a significant technical problem that disrupted digital services for millions of users. This parallel disruption in the financial sector underscores a broader pattern of IT vulnerability across multiple critical industries during this period.

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Operational Impact and Passenger Reports

Real-time data from air traffic control applications provided evidence of the operational strain caused by the United outage. A recording posted on the ATC app showed a United pilot in Houston asking the tower for permission to stay put at the gate until the system was working again. The application combines live air traffic control radio feeds with real-time visual aircraft tracking, allowing the public to witness the hesitation in flight movements. These localized delays indicate that while the system is functioning, it is operating with significant reduced capacity.

The sequence of events involving the FAA, United Airlines, and JP Morgan Chase has raised concerns about the resilience of interconnected digital systems. The rapid succession of failures suggests that infrastructure upgrades, such as the new router installation, require more rigorous testing before implementation. Passengers are advised to monitor their flight status closely as the airline works to restore full functionality to its departure systems.