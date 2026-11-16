United Airlines said it resolved a technology issue that delayed departing flights on Monday afternoon, days after an FAA router malfunction caused a nationwide ground stop. The airline said there is no indication the issue was cybersecurity-related.

United Airlines said Monday that it resolved a technology issue that delayed departing flights, just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration network prompted a nationwide ground stop.

The Chicago-based airline said some flights were delayed because of the issue Monday afternoon. Flights already in the air and flights on its United Express regional network were not impacted. United also said there is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue. The airline apologized to customers for the inconvenience on social media.

Also read United Airlines Systemwide Outage Hits Monday After FAA Router Failure

United Airlines Flights Delayed Due to System Outage

A recording posted on the ATC app showed a United pilot in Houston asking the tower for permission to stay put at the gate until the system was working again. The app combines live air traffic control radio feeds with real-time visual aircraft tracking. The flight tracking website FlightAware showed United with 418 delayed flights late Monday afternoon. A photo taken Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, showed a United Airlines plane sitting at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash.

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, after the system outage. The United computer problem is just the latest high-profile technology meltdown in recent days. Earlier Monday, thousands of people reported being unable to access their online accounts at several major U.S. banks after JPMorgan Chase had a technical problem. That issue triggered online banking delays for major U.S. banks.

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered every flight grounded because a new router that was installed malfunctioned and overwhelmed the aging air traffic control system. One day earlier, Microsoft experienced a major disruption to its Outlook email service. Microsoft said Saturday that services were fully restored. The string of outages has drawn attention to the fragility of the digital systems that airlines, banks and government agencies rely on every day.

Recent Tech Meltdowns Highlight Fragile Digital Systems

United did not say how many flights were affected beyond the delays tracked by FlightAware. The airline said its teams worked to resolve the issue and get operations back to normal. It did not provide a specific timeline for when the problem began or ended. Passengers at airports around the country faced uncertainty as the delays rippled through schedules.

The Houston pilot recording illustrated how crews responded in real time, choosing to remain at the gate rather than push back into a system that was not fully functioning. United Express regional flights continued to operate without impact, according to the airline. The FAA ground stop on Friday was a rare nationwide order that affected every flight in the country. The agency said a new router installed at a facility malfunctioned and overwhelmed the older air traffic control system.

The outage caused widespread cancellations and delays before flights resumed. The FAA has not said whether the router issue is connected to the United problem on Monday. United said it apologized to customers for the inconvenience. The airline did not say whether it would offer compensation or waivers for affected travelers.

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The delays came as the busy travel period approaches, adding pressure on airlines to maintain reliable operations. United said its United Express regional network was not impacted by the technology issue. The JPMorgan Chase technical problem earlier Monday affected online accounts at several major U.S. banks, with thousands of people reporting they could not access their accounts. The bank said it worked to resolve the issue.

The Microsoft Outlook disruption one day earlier also affected users across the country before services were fully restored on Saturday. United said there is no indication that the issue was cybersecurity-related. The airline did not provide further details about the cause of the technology problem. The FAA has not commented on whether the United issue was related to its own router malfunction.

Outages Prompt Calls for Modernizing FAA Infrastructure

The National Transportation Safety Board has not announced an investigation into the United outage. The series of disruptions has raised questions about the aging infrastructure behind critical transportation and financial systems. Aviation experts say the FAA system has long needed modernization. The router malfunction on Friday highlighted how a single piece of equipment can affect the entire national airspace.

United said its teams are focused on restoring normal operations and preventing further delays. United apologized to customers on social media. The airline said it is working to get travelers to their destinations as quickly as possible. FlightAware showed 418 United flights delayed late Monday afternoon.

The airline said flights in the air and United Express regional flights were not impacted. The cause of the United technology issue remains under review.