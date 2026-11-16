United Airlines experienced a systemwide technology outage on Monday, affecting departing flights just days after an FAA router malfunction caused a nationwide ground stop. The incident follows a JP Morgan Chase technical problem that disrupted online banking for thousands.

United Airlines confirmed a systemwide outage on Monday afternoon, just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's network prompted a nationwide ground stop.

The Chicago-based airline said the technology problem affects departing flights but does not impact flights already in progress or United Express flights. United apologized to customers for the inconvenience on social media. A recording posted on the ATC app captured a United pilot in Houston asking the tower for permission to remain at the gate until the system was working again. The app combines live air traffic control radio feeds with real-time visual aircraft tracking.

Also read FAA ground stop ends after four hours with 6,600 flights canceled Saturday

United Airlines Troubleshoots Systemwide Outage

The airline said it was troubleshooting the issue, which left departing flights grounded temporarily. The United computer problem is the latest high-profile technology meltdown. Earlier on Monday, thousands of people reported being unable to access their online accounts at several major U.S. banks after JP Morgan Chase had a technical problem. That issue triggered online banking delays for major U.S. banks, according to reports.

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The FAA ordered every flight grounded on Friday because a new router that was installed malfunctioned and overwhelmed the aging air traffic control system. The nationwide ground stop was lifted by Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, allowing flights to resume. A photo from that day shows a worker managing baggage carts as a United Airlines flight taxied at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. One day before the FAA ground stop, Microsoft experienced a major disruption to its Outlook email service.

Microsoft said on Saturday that services were fully restored. The string of outages has raised concerns about the resilience of critical digital infrastructure. The United outage on Monday affected departing flights only, according to the airline. Flights in progress and United Express flights were not impacted.

No Timeline Given for Flight System Resolution

The airline did not provide a timeline for when the issue would be resolved. A United pilot in Houston requested to stay at the gate until the system was back online, according to the ATC app recording. A technical issue at JPMorgan Chase on Monday triggered online banking delays for major U.S. banks. Thousands of users reported problems accessing their accounts.

The bank has not commented on the cause of the issue. Other news on Monday included a bat with rabies entering a Quebec seniors long-term care home, a Saint John dog owner warning others after a drug overdose, and a booming tick population in Nova Scotia due to mild winter weather. Manitoba RCMP are investigating the theft of a rural church bell.

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