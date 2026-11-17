The union representing TTC workers is calling for a swift, transparent investigation into workplace misconduct allegations against CEO Mandeep Lali. Mayor Olivia Chow and the TTC declined further comment, citing confidential personnel matters.

The union representing TTC workers says it expects the board to act swiftly and transparently amid a reported investigation into complaints of workplace misconduct by TTC CEO Mandeep Lali.

Toronto Today first reported the allegations last week. Citing sources, the outlet said the external investigation was launched this fall after Lali was accused of speaking to subordinates in insulting and demeaning ways. Lali took over as CEO in July 2025, replacing Rick Leary, who left the job in the wake of misconduct allegations. A CP24 photograph shows Lali speaking with CP24 on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

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Union Demands Safe Workplace For TTC Workers

The union statement to CP24.com was issued in response to the Toronto Today report. We are aware of the recent Toronto Today report about a complaint and external investigation involving TTC CEO Mandeep Lali, a spokesperson for ATU Local 113 said in a statement to CP24.com. ATU Local 113 believes that every worker deserves a safe and respectful workplace. This applies to every level of the TTC, including senior leadership.

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The statement went on to note that the union expects a thorough, fair, and impartial investigation, and one that will protect the complainant from reprisals. The TTC policy on complaints about CEO conduct, instituted in January 2025 following the Leary ordeal, allows for an independent external investigation. We hope that due process will be followed. The union has no further comments on the complaints while this investigation is ongoing.

The statement read: We urge the TTC Board to act swiftly and to show transparency and accountability throughout this process. Mayor Olivia Chow also declined to comment on the investigation, saying that it would be inappropriate. It would not be proper for me to comment on a human resources or personnel confidential matter and there is a process where any allegations will be examined, will be studied, and will be investigated, Chow said during an unrelated news conference on Monday.

Mayor Chow Declines To Comment On Investigation

She said she trusts that the new commissioners and chair will get to the bottom of it. When misconduct allegations surfaced about the former CEO in 2023, Chow said she made a similar decision not to weigh in. Back then, I did not feel that it would be proper for me to comment on a personnel confidential matter, she said. It is still the same at this point.

And I just want to make sure the TTC can provide reliable affordable and safe transit because a whole lot of people in the City of Toronto rely on the TTC. So keep running it, making sure it is reliable, affordable and safer. And that is what I need from public transit in Toronto, Chow said.

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TTC Spokesperson Emphasizes Commitment To Respect

In a statement, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the transit agency and CEO are unwavering in their commitment to a safe, respectful and inclusive workplace, where all employees are valued, supported and treated with dignity. Our people are our greatest strength and central to everything we do. Any allegations that run contrary to that are taken seriously. The CEO is directly accountable to the Board and there are strict policies and procedures governing the conduct of the CEO, Green said.

The TTC and the CEO cannot comment on confidential personnel matters, especially those that may fall under the exclusive purview of the Board.