The Public Service Alliance of Canada joins Indigenous leaders urging Ottawa to ban residential school denialism, citing harm to reconciliation efforts and survivor trauma.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada is actively supporting the push to criminalize residential school denialism alongside Indigenous leaders and political advocates. Sharon DeSousa, the national president of the union, stated that reconciliation efforts are being hindered when the historical truth is systematically attacked. This position was articulated during the union's Indigenous advocacy day on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Mechanics of the Denialism Debate

The debate centers on whether acts of denying or minimizing the history of the residential school system should be classified as hate speech under the Criminal Code of Canada. Proponents argue that denying the existence or impact of these institutions serves political and psychological goals rather than representing a simple misunderstanding. Kimberly Murray, Canada's former special interlocutor on unmarked graves and missing children, described denialism as a serious threat to the work of truth and reconciliation.

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Stakeholder Positions and Union Advocacy

Sharon DeSousa argues that the federal government must both criminalize denialism and fund public education to combat it. While the Assembly of First Nations has passed resolutions supporting this legal change, the current federal administration has resisted including it in recent hate crime legislation. Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty indicated that the government will not pass specific legislation criminalizing this denialism but will instead focus on public education initiatives.

Historical Context and Victim Impact

Between 1857 and 1996, approximately 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend church-run, government-funded schools. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission concluded in its 2015 final report that this system was a core element of state-backed cultural genocide. Survivors and communities have faced severe trauma from these institutions, where children were barred from speaking their languages and subjected to frequent abuse far from their families.

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Recent Events and Security Concerns

Recent incidents have intensified the call for legal protection against denialism. In September, masked individuals in Kamloops, B.C., displayed a banner questioning the record of residential schools, which appeared to challenge reports of human burials. This followed the May 2021 announcement by the TK̓emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation of 215 unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site, which led to online harassment and increased security needs for the community.

Legislative Paths and Future Actions

NDP MP Leah Gazan has introduced a private member's bill before the House of Commons to criminalize residential school denialism as hate speech. This legislative approach mirrors the existing laws against Holocaust denialism. James Marchand of the Public Service Alliance of Canada emphasized that the government's reluctance to act leaves families vulnerable to ongoing harm, while Assembly of First Nations Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige called for unified action to honor ancestors and survivors through formal legal recognition.