Union Berlin dismissed coach Mauro Lustrinelli and his assistants after a 2-1 loss at Mainz left the club with one win and seven points from 11 Bundesliga games, second from bottom. Sporting director Horst Heldt will also leave at season's end, with Maximilian Hoffmann taking over.

Union Berlin fired coach Mauro Lustrinelli and announced changes to its leadership structure on Sunday after a 2-1 Bundesliga loss at Mainz. The club acted with the team second from bottom, having managed only one win and seven points from 11 matches.

The 2-1 defeat at Mainz proved the final straw. Union conceded late goals to lose a match it had been in position to take something from, extending a run that has left the club fighting to avoid relegation. The previous weekend brought a 5-1 home loss to Leipzig on Nov. 21, a game Lustrinelli attended and was photographed in the stadium before kickoff. That heavy defeat intensified pressure on the coach and underlined the scale of the problems.

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Club Statement On Coach Departure

In a statement on its website, the club said: In the battle for Bundesliga survival, Union is correcting some decisions that were made over the summer. Given the team's performance so far with only seven points from 11 matches and a lack of progress on the field, the club is ending its working relationship with head coach Mauro Lustrinelli and assistant coaches Sascha Stauch, Michel Renggli, and Enrico Schirinzi, effective immediately.

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Lustrinelli was appointed in the summer after the Swiss coach led unheralded Thun to the Swiss championship, one year after he led the team to promotion. He arrived with a strong reputation from his success in Switzerland, but the step up to the Bundesliga proved difficult. His assistant coaches Sascha Stauch, Michel Renggli, and Enrico Schirinzi are also leaving with immediate effect. The clear-out is part of what the club called a correction of decisions made over the summer.

The club also announced that sporting director Horst Heldt will depart by mutual agreement at the end of the season. Maximilian Hoffmann, the club's head of talent development, will take over the role. Heldt's planned departure at the end of the season adds to the leadership changes. Hoffmann, currently head of talent development, will step into the sporting director role.

Leadership Changes At Union Berlin

Union said it would announce Lustrinelli's successor in the coming days. Further details on the new coaching appointment are expected soon, with the club promising an announcement in the coming days. With only one victory from 11 matches, the team faces an immediate fight to remain in Germany's top division. The next coach will inherit a squad low on confidence and a table position that leaves little margin for error.

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Union's stated aim is survival, and the club believes the changes give it the best chance to achieve that. The club now faces a crucial period as it tries to climb out of the relegation zone. The dismissal comes after the Leipzig match in Berlin on Nov. 21, when Lustrinelli was photographed in the stadium before kickoff. Union's leadership has moved quickly to try to stabilize the club.

Fight For Bundesliga Survival

The Bundesliga campaign began with hope after Lustrinelli's arrival, but a lack of visible progress on the field and the seven-point return from 11 games were cited by the club as the reasons for acting now, with the battle for Bundesliga survival described as the priority.