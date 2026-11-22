Union Financial transforms Edmonton's century-old Union Bank Building into a family-office hub, partnering with Sabor for a new upscale dining venue to boost downtown revitalization.

Union Financial has completed a comprehensive renovation of the Union Bank Building, a historic landmark situated on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton that has stood for more than a century. The firm acquired the property in 2023 with the specific goal of establishing a family-office environment that honors the structure's rich past. This project represents a significant investment in downtown Edmonton, aiming to blend modern corporate needs with the preservation of architectural heritage.

Preserving Historical Integrity

The renovation project prioritizes the maintenance of the building's historic character while upgrading its facilities for contemporary use. Union Financial CEO David Hawreluk stated that the vision was to respect the age of the building and the authenticity of its historical significance in Edmonton. The design team intended for visitors to perceive the space as having preserved its original elements while being appropriately upgraded to showcase a historical feel in a timeless way.

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The interior design reflects this philosophy through the use of maple floors, custom lighting, specific stone selections, and brass details on the elevator. These choices create a vintage milieu that transports visitors back to the early 20th century. The top two floors now serve as offices for Union Financial, while the main floor will host a new fine-dining restaurant called Roca, which is scheduled to open later next year. The restaurant will feature finishings similar to the rest of the building to maintain aesthetic consistency.

Stakeholder Positions and Vision

Union Financial, which has no relation to the Union Bank of Canada that originally gave the building its name in 1910, is led by David Hawreluk in this redevelopment effort. Hawreluk noted that the new Roca restaurant will offer an upscale experience compared to the current Sabor location, including private dining rooms. The company is also working to construct a four-season patio to allow diners to enjoy the neighboring park space throughout all seasons.

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Edmonton Downtown Business Association executive director James Robinson highlighted the broader context of these investments. He stated that there is tremendous investment happening in downtown Edmonton, citing the Union Bank Building project alongside the recent purchase of the Paramount Block. Robinson observed that a whole series of historic and non-historic buildings are being bought by local investors, signaling a shift in the commercial real estate landscape.

Impact on Downtown Revitalization

This development is part of a larger wave of activity aimed at bringing more life to the core of Edmonton. The Paramount Block, located just down the street, had sat empty for more than a decade before being purchased by Edmonton-based developer Gather Co. in a receivership sale over the summer. Gather Co., which has managed the Mercer Warehouse for more than 15 years, plans to restore the theatre on the block. The theatre originally opened in 1952 as the largest movie theatre in the prairies at that time.

James Robinson emphasized that local investors are creating quality spaces designed to bring the workforce back to downtown and provide venues for new restaurants and entertainment uses. He added that the investment into the Union Bank Building has given it a new lease on life, contributing to the overall revitalization effort. These coordinated efforts suggest a growing confidence in the long-term viability and cultural value of the downtown area.

Historic Designation and Legacy

The Union Bank Building holds significant status as a Municipal Historic Resource, a designation granted by the city in 1996. The designation recognizes the building's character-defining elements, which include original features on the north facade, a sheet metal cornice with dentils, and ghost signs on the east facade advertising former businesses. These features were central to the decision to preserve the structure rather than demolish it for new construction.

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The building has served as a home to dozens of businesses over the years, including a steamship company, stock brokers, a boutique hotel, and several financial institutions. The current renovation ensures that this legacy continues, blending the building's storied past with its future role as a hub for finance and fine dining. The project underscores the potential for historic preservation to drive economic activity and community engagement in urban cores.

As these projects move forward, they offer a model for how historic properties can be repurposed to meet modern demands without sacrificing their cultural value. The success of the Union Bank Building and the upcoming Paramount Block restoration may encourage further investment in similar structures throughout Edmonton. This trend highlights the intersection of heritage conservation and economic development in revitalizing urban environments.