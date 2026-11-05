Unintentional Napping Linked to Higher Dementia Risk in Older Adults

A new study reveals that older adults who take short, unintentional naps face a significantly higher risk of developing dementia compared to those who rarely sleep during the day.

A recent analysis indicates that frequent and unplanned daytime sleeping habits in seniors are associated with a substantially elevated likelihood of developing cognitive decline. Researchers tracked nearly one thousand individuals aged sixty-five and older for a decade to determine if specific rest patterns served as early warning signs for neurodegenerative conditions.

Study Data Shows Increased Risk

The research found that participants who napped daily or nearly every day faced a forty-eight percent increased risk of developing dementia compared to those who rarely or never napped. Additionally, individuals who slept for less than thirty minutes experienced a forty percent higher risk, while those who fell asleep unintentionally had a thirty-nine percent higher risk.

Also read Mexico to Auction Off 61 Motorcycles Linked to Former Olympian Ryan Wedding

Napping May Signal Brain Changes

Adam Spira, the senior author and director of the Duke Center for the Study of Aging and Human Development in North Carolina, suggested that frequent napping might be a marker of underlying brain changes rather than a direct cause of them. The study relied on self-reported data regarding frequency, duration, and intent, which may introduce inaccuracies due to memory lapses among participants.

Advertisement

Context Matters for Sleep Quality

Holly Whitson, an expert not affiliated with the research, emphasized that the relationship between nighttime sleep and dementia is bidirectional, meaning poor sleep can both result from and contribute to neurodegeneration. She noted that essential brain housekeeping processes, such as toxin drainage, occur during high-quality sleep, making consistent rest vital for cognitive maintenance.

Intentional Rest Is Not Harmful

The findings do not condemn all daytime sleep, as planned naps after late nights or cultural siestas appear safe when done occasionally. Experts advise that intentional naps lasting up to an hour are acceptable if necessitated by disrupted nighttime sleep, whereas chronic unintentional dozing should prompt a medical consultation to rule out treatable conditions like obstructive sleep apnea.