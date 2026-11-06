Unifor says Stellantis has sold Brampton assembly plant

Unifor interprets Stellantis refusal to confirm or deny a sale of its idled Brampton assembly plant as confirmation that the facility has been sold. More than 2,000 workers were laid off when the plant halted operations in 2023.

Unifor says it believes Stellantis has sold its idled assembly plant in Brampton, Ontario. The union met with the automaker on Friday to ask about reports of a sale.

Stellantis would not confirm or deny whether a sale had been finalized. The union said it is interpreting that refusal as confirmation that the Brampton assembly plant has been sold. Stellantis signed a memorandum of understanding in September with Roshel, a Brampton-based manufacturer of armoured vehicles, for a potential sale of the facility. Spokespeople for Stellantis and Roshel said in separate statements that they had nothing to announce.

Also read Unifor believes Stellantis has finalized sale of Brampton assembly plant to Roshel

Stellantis Workers Strike Mandate

The plant has been idle since 2023, when more than 2,000 workers were laid off. Last month, Stellantis workers voted in favour of giving their union a strike mandate. The union bargaining committee and the automaker were at an impasse over several key issues. Those issues included job security and the future of the Brampton plant.

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The potential sale to Roshel would mark a major shift for the facility. Roshel is based in Brampton and builds armoured vehicles. The memorandum of understanding signed in September opened the door to a possible deal. Neither company has publicly confirmed a finalized sale.

Unifor says the lack of denial from Stellantis is enough for the union to conclude the plant has been sold. The union represents autoworkers at Stellantis operations. The Brampton plant halted operations in 2023, leaving more than 2,000 workers without jobs. The layoffs were a blow to the local workforce.

Brampton Plant Sale Rumours

The future of the site has been a central issue in labour talks. In October, Stellantis workers voted in favour of a strike mandate. The mandate gave the union leverage in negotiations. The bargaining committee and the company remained at an impasse over job security and the Brampton plant.

The union has been pressing Stellantis for clarity on the plant future. Friday meeting was part of that effort. Stellantis declined to confirm or deny a sale, which Unifor took as confirmation. Roshel, a Brampton-based manufacturer of armoured vehicles, signed a memorandum of understanding with Stellantis in September.

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Roshel Armoured Vehicle Deal

That agreement was for a potential sale of the facility. Spokespeople for both Stellantis and Roshel said they had nothing to announce. The Canadian Press first published this report on Nov. 6, 2026. The story continues to develop as the union seeks answers and the company stays silent.

More than 2,000 workers were laid off from the Brampton plant when it halted operations in 2023. Unifor says it met with Stellantis on Friday to ask about reports that the Brampton plant had been sold. The company would not confirm or deny whether a sale had been finalized. The union says it is interpreting this refusal as confirmation that the Brampton assembly plant has been sold.