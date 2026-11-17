Unifor leaders refute B.C. Transit warnings of imminent rolling strikes in Victoria, attributing service cancellations to an ongoing overtime ban and systemic funding gaps in the regional transit network.

Unifor Local 333 B.C. President Stephen Bains has firmly rejected B.C. Transit's recent warning that rolling strikes could suspend the entire Victoria Regional Transit System starting on November 17. The union insists that its members are currently reporting for work and performing their regular duties, while disputing the transit authority's characterization of the ongoing service disruptions.

Clarifying The Overtime Ban Mechanism

B.C. Transit issued a service advisory on November 16 stating that rolling job action could begin as early as November 17, potentially causing temporary shutdowns across the conventional transit network. The transit provider described rolling strikes as staged disruptions that could target specific days, locations, or facilities with varying picket lines that shift daily or hourly.

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Bains clarified that the union has not initiated any rotating strikes and attributes the widespread bus cancellations, including disruptions on Route 95 between Langford and downtown Victoria, to an overtime ban rather than unauthorized walkouts. He emphasized that while drivers remain on the job, they are refusing voluntary overtime, which the union argues has become an unsustainable dependency for management.

The union leader described the transit system as fragile due to its reliance on employees accepting additional shifts to maintain service levels. Bains suggested that a combination of the overtime ban and a potential backlog among maintenance staff is contributing to the current operational instability affecting thousands of passengers.

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Union Leadership Refutes Accusations

Unifor National President Lana Payne joined the rebuttal on Tuesday, accusing B.C. Transit of deliberately confusing riders by providing inaccurate information about the potential escalation of job action. Payne stated that transit riders deserve clarity, not confusion created by their own transit provider, and reinforced the union's commitment to giving advance warning before any full-service disruption occurs.

Bains echoed these sentiments, stating he was disheartened by what he termed deceptive messaging from the employer. He asserted that the union would never implement rolling strikes without notifying passengers in advance and promised to issue its own public announcement if such measures were ever to be introduced.

The dispute involves Unifor Local 333 B.C., which represents approximately 790 transit operators and mechanics at B.C. Transit in Greater Victoria. Their collective agreement expired on March 31, 2025, setting the stage for the current labor tensions that are impacting daily commuters and regional mobility.

Negotiation Deadlock And Funding Demands

The labor dispute remains unresolved following a meeting between the union, the employer, and a mediator last Friday. Bains reported that B.C. Transit made it clear that additional funding for frontline operations would require the transit authority to find savings in other areas of its budget.

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The union presented several proposals intended to generate those necessary savings, but B.C. Transit indicated it needed time to evaluate the costing before responding. Bains noted that while the employer requested time to review the numbers, the union remains ready to return to the negotiation table at any time.

According to Unifor's national statement, the union has also proposed interest arbitration to resolve the outstanding issues after mediation failed to produce a deal. The union alleges that B.C. Transit rejected this proposal for arbitration, leaving both sides at an impasse regarding funding and sustainable transit operations.

Impact On Commuters And Future Outlook

Commuters continue to face uncertainty as cancellations persist across the Victoria Regional Transit System, affecting access to work and daily commitments. Bains urged passengers to recognize the root cause of the service issues, reminding the public that without ridership, there are no transit workers and emphasizing the need for a true sustainable transit system funded appropriately by the government.

As the standoff continues, the possibility of escalated job action looms over the region. While B.C. Transit warns of potential shutdowns, Unifor maintains that the current disruptions are a result of management's reliance on overtime rather than illegal strike tactics, calling for a fair agreement to restore stability to the regional transit network.