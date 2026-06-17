Unidentified substance poured on Terry Fox statue in Port Coquitlam

Police are investigating after an unidentified substance was poured on the Terry Fox statue in Port Coquitlam, causing damage to the statue and disrespecting the legacy of Terry Fox.

An unidentified substance has been poured on the Terry Fox statue in Port Coquitlam , and police are now investigating. Coquitlam RCMP received a report on Wednesday (June 17) of alleged mischief to the statue, which is located in the 2100-block of Wilson Avenue in Port Coquitlam .

Police said that between midnight on June 12 and 7 a.m. on June 13, the unidentified substance appears to have been poured onto the statue, coating part of the head and the chest. The damage caused to the statue is both upsetting and disrespectful to the legacy Fox created. Terry Fox's courage, determination, and selflessness have inspired generations of Canadians.

As a Port Coquitlam resident, his legacy remains deeply connected to our community, and this statue stands as a tribute to his remarkable contributions to cancer research and his enduring impact on people across Canada and around the world. Police are asking anyone who was in the area between June 12 and 13 who may have witnessed what happened, or have information, to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2026-15377





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Terry Fox Port Coquitlam Unidentified Substance Statue Damage Police Investigation

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