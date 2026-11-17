RCAF reports obtained by CTVNews.ca show seven unauthorized drone incidents at CFB Trenton and CFB Cold Lake in 2024 and 2025, with no interceptions and operators never identified. A new counter-drone system at Trenton failed to detect a drone in September 2025.

A new counter-drone system at one of Canada's busiest air force bases completely failed to detect an unauthorized drone in September 2025. The incident at CFB Trenton, obtained through an access to information request, has raised concerns about a defence gap that could be exploited to attack or gather intelligence on the Canadian military.

Unidentified Drones Bypass Canadian Air Bases

The drone operator was never identified. RCAF reports obtained by CTVNews.ca detail seven similar cases from 2024 and 2025 at CFB Trenton in Ontario and CFB Cold Lake in Alberta. In all seven cases, the reports show there were no attempts to intercept the drones and their operators were never identified. Trenton houses essential transport aircraft like the CC-177 Globemaster III while Cold Lake is home to a significant part of Canada's CF-18 fighter jet fleet.

Also read Canadian dollar hits 19-month low on ‘tame’ inflation report

Retired Royal Canadian Air Force lieutenant-general Christopher Coates said Canada lacks the capabilities to deal with the threat. There is no doubt that our adversaries have capabilities to cause us significant harm and we do not have the capabilities to deal with that, Coates told CTVNews.ca from Ottawa. Coates previously served as the deputy commander and highest ranking Canadian at Norad, the joint Canada-U.S. continental defence group.

Advertisement

He is now the director of foreign policy, national defence and national security at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, a public policy think tank. To really affect Canada and our military, you do not need to attack a base or the aircraft or the ships, you can attack dependent infrastructure, Coates explained. So electrical distribution and transmission networks, the transportation system, resupply systems - they are all soft, none of them are protected.

Some of the incidents identified by CTVNews.ca roughly coincide with a wave of drone incursions across Europe. Those incursions have caused major disruptions at military facilities as well as airports and critical infrastructure sites like nuclear power plants. While Coates is not aware of any evidence linking the Canadian cases to potentially hostile actors like Russia, he and others say Canada needs to be better prepared to deal with the potential threat even if adversaries are not currently showing intent.

Expert Warns Of Significant Drone Threat Risks

Toronto-based Ukrainian defence analyst Olena Kryzhanivska said drones are ideal tools for sabotage operations because they allow perpetrators to operate remotely and make attribution significantly more difficult. I believe that the risk of hostile actors using drones to cause damage or gather intelligence in Canada is significant, Kryzhanivska told CTVNews.ca. Kryzhanivska is the author of Ukraine's Arms Monitor, where she writes extensively about drone warfare and technology, which is evolving rapidly and redefining the battlefield in Russia's war against Ukraine.

These threats are not limited to military facilities, Kryzhanivska added. They could affect Canada's broader security and defence infrastructure, as well as civilian sectors. The four reports from CFB Cold Lake all detail military personnel spotting unauthorized drones in restricted airspace. One drone travelled at an estimated speed of 60 to 100 km/h and was observed to be boxy in shape, approximately 60cm in width, emitting what appeared to be a yellowish light with no sound from it heard.

Another drone, described as a small white drone carrying a black tube, apparently made two appearances at CFB Cold Lake within four days in September 2025. Those were the most recent Cold Lake reports uncovered by CTVNews.ca, and they plainly state that the base does not currently have a means of tracking small UAS aircraft. UAS is short for unmanned or uncrewed aircraft system.

Advertisement

New Counter-Drone System Fails To Detect Intruders

At CFB Trenton, the first of the three reports reviewed by CTVNews.ca mention that the base was about to become one of the first military airfields in Canada to be equipped with counter-drone technology. The system will be a detection only system until the magnitude of the risk is realized, the September 2024 report explains. Numerous legal hurtles exist preventing the use of a counter-UAS system that could be used to destroy, neutralize or take control of a UAS.

The reports say that system became operational in March 2025. But when a camera-equipped drone buzzed the base's runway on Sept. 17, 2025, the system was offline due to a planned power outage. The power, however, was on just days later during another drone sighting on Sept. 22, 2025, but according to a report, the counter UAS system did not detect the drone.

On the same day across the Atlantic, unidentified drones led to serious disruptions at a military base in France and airports in Denmark and Norway, according to a drone incident tracker. The Trenton reports note that signs around the base warn the public that operating drones in the vicinity of the airfield is prohibited. They also mention that no civilian drone flights were authorized at the time of these incidents.

Military Declines To Comment On Security Gaps

In a statement to CTVNews.ca, Canada's Department of National Defence declined to comment on any of the cases mentioned in this article or any of its counter-drone measures. We can't comment further for operational and security reasons, a National Defence spokesperson said via email. DND/CAF does not comment on current or planned security measures, operational capabilities, threat assessments, vulnerabilities, incidents, specific locations, or deployment plans. Experts say creating and deploying an effective counter-drone system is easier said than done.

It's not that somebody hasn't done their job and gone out and bought what's required, former RCMP officer and counter-drone specialist Brian Fentiman told CTVNews.ca. It's this is a very complex problem and that there is no easy solution. Fentiman said there is no silver-bullet solution to the problem.