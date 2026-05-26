Unhinged Behavior Stories

A collection of real-life stories of unhinged behavior from both men and women, including creepy encounters, stalking, and manipulative behavior.

Please use a standard web browser (like Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge) to log in with Google or Facebook. Social logins don’t work in some apps.

Your account isn’t active yet. We’ve emailed you an activation link.

Please check your inbox and click the link to activate your accountJoin our newsletter for the best contentWe value your inbox – it’s 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. We value your inbox – it’s free and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. And as you browse this site, you will see a fair number of stories covering both male and female unhinged behavior.

When someone asked guys online, ‘What’s the creepiest thing a girl ever said or has done to you? ’ In rage, in the middle of the argument she took my fish out of the aquarium and threatened to step on it. I would do a set on the lat machine, she would get on a machine near me and half-heartedly do a workout on it.

I’d move to the other side of the gym to use freeweights, she would grab a pair of dumbbells and workout next to me. When I sat on a bench to rest between workouts, she stood up near me to take a selfie, obviously angling it where I would be in the background of her pic.

It obviously stood out as two regulars, who were a married couple, took me to the side as I was moving to another machine and asked if I knew her. I said no. They asked if I was aware of what she was doing. I said yes, I’m ignoring her. They took the liberty of complaining to the manager for me.

I haven’t seen her since. On a First Date. She was on crutches, So I got out, opened and closed the door for her. Within minutes once we sat down at the restaurant, she grabbed my hands and caressed them.

Told me she’s very affectionate and that she’s on crutches because she got into a fight with her last boyfriend and jumped off the 9th story balcony and landed on the 4th story balcony and broke her hips and pelvis. Talking to a girl on tinder. We were a few weeks into talking to each other, getting ready to meet when she told me she wanted to ‘brand me’. Burn or cut her name into my skin.

My ex stole my dog, took her an hour away to her new place while saying she didn’t have her, came to help me look for her for multiple days, then abandoned her a couple of miles away when police got involved. Luckily, my dog was found and taken to a shelter who promptly called me. She told me this story: ‘When I was younger, I saw a man outside my window. He looked dark, like a shadow.

He was pointing at me, and he put his hand through the window. His hand went through the glass and through the screen, and touched me on the chest. As soon as he touched me, I passed out. Ever since then, I’ve been followed by shadow people who protect me.

But don’t worry, they all agree that you’re nice, so they won’t hurt you. ’ I was very sick and laid up in bed. I had been to the doctor the day prior and they put me on some pretty heavy antibiotics and I was just laying in misery. This girl I had been talking to started calling and texting me, I eventually answered her call.

She said she wanted to come over and hang out and watch the 2002 Adrien Brody film ‘The Pianist’ in bed with me on my laptop, she was going to bring the DVD. The last thing on earth that I wanted to do that night was have someone else in bed with me and watch a movie.

She showed up anyway and put the movie on and any time I dozed off she woke me up and rewound the movie a little so I could see what I missed when I closed my eyes. I eventually got her to leave. I was chatting to an anesthesiologist on Bumble, and she asked my height and how much I weigh. When I asked why, she replied, ‘Oh, I was just mentally calculating the dose needed to knock you out’.

Dark medical humour I’m sure, but I feel like it’s one of those cases that definitely doesn’t work if you flip the genders round. Fun fact, I still went on a date with her, and what really put me off was when she said she hadn’t heard of Spanish food. You can d**g me all you want, but I draw the line at cuisine ignorance





boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Unhinged Behavior Creepy Encounters Stalking Manipulative Behavior

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multiple News Stories: Calgary Kids, Alberta Politics, World Cup, and MoreA collection of news stories from various categories including business, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Read more »

Multiple Stories from Across CanadaSeveral ongoing stories and events have made headlines across the country, with some remarkable achievements and incidents reported, while others highlighted the ongoing concerns faced by various communities. These stories have been covered extensively by Canadian news outlets.

Read more »

Bored Panda Team Members Share Their StoriesLearn about the people behind Bored Panda, their passions, and experiences.

Read more »

57 Courtroom Stories So Wild They Sound Completely Made UpGoing to court is the kind of thing most people would take seriously. After all, even a small outburst can land you in big trouble. But apparently, that message doesn’t get through to everyone. So when one lawyer asked legal professionals to share the most shocking things they’ve ever seen inside a courtroom, they had no shortage of wild stories.

Read more »