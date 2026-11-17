Surrey Police determined threats at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School were unfounded. Officers are investigating a suspected swatting call that led to the Tuesday evacuation.

The Surrey Police Service confirmed that threats prompting the evacuation of a Cloverdale area school have been classified as unfounded. The incident at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School on Tuesday resulted in a significant emergency response before police determined there was no genuine danger.

Emergency Response and Evacuation Timeline

Surrey Schools notified the Surrey Police Service about the threats at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School at approximately 12:47 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers responded to the scene with specialized resources, including police dogs and an emergency response team, to ensure student safety.

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Police conducted a thorough search of the school building and the surrounding parking lot. Officers determined that the threat was unfounded. However, out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to evacuate the school immediately. Students were moved to a safe location outside of the school premises during the operation.

Investigation into Suspected Swatting Call

The Surrey Police Service is currently investigating this incident as a suspected swatting call. Swatting is defined as a false emergency report made to distract law enforcement and divert resources. Police are investigating any potential linkages to similar incidents reported in the United States on Tuesday.

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The Surrey Police Service did not provide specific details regarding the exact nature of the threat made against Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School. The focus remains on identifying the individual or group responsible for making the false report.

Student Return and Traffic Updates

Just before 4 p.m., the Surrey Police Service announced that students were permitted to return to the school to collect their belongings. Parents were asked to follow specific instructions issued by Surrey Schools if they wished to pick up their children from the campus.

Several streets in the Cloverdale area were blocked off while police conducted their investigation. The Surrey Police Service later confirmed that all affected roads have reopened to normal traffic flow. The incident has concluded, though the investigation into the swatting call continues.