A concrete tree stump along the Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba commemorates three young men who died in a 1955 arson-caused forest fire and serves as a reminder about fire safety.

A little piece of Manitoba's history can be found among the trees of the Sandilands Provincial Forest along the Trans-Canada Highway. It's called Smokey's Tree Stump and it's a gigantic concrete tree stump that stands three feet high and 10 feet in diameter.

Though many have likely driven by the unfinished monument without noticing, it signifies a tragic moment in the province's history and serves as a reminder about the importance of fire safety. The history of Smokey's Tree Stump The story behind Smokey's Tree Stump dates back to 1955 when a giant forest fire swept through the Sandilands Forest and killed three young men.

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According to Gordon Goldsborough, acting executive director of the Manitoba Historical Society, it's believed this was the result of arson, as the fire was started in several locations, as opposed to one single spot. Goldsborough noted the perpetrator of the fatal arson remains unknown.

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"There were three young men; apparently, they were two brothers and their cousin… But one of them, apparently, had a cast on his leg, which severely impaired his mobility and I think that may have contributed to the fact that they died," he explained. "They were in the area that was burning and I guess because they couldn't run from the fire, they perished. This was seen as a real tragedy.

Here are three young men whose lives were snuffed out in the blink of an eye.

" The monument's history continued into the early 1970s when the Manitoba government decided to honour these three men with a giant statue of Smokey the Bear standing on a tree stump. At the time, they were twinning the Trans-Canada Highway, and the idea was to construct the statue in a spot that was conspicuous along the new highway.

The Story Behind Smokey's Tree Stump

However, plans changed when engineers decided to relocate the highway further north, which meant the initial site for the monument was no longer as close to the highway. Though the statue's tree stump base was already constructed and in place, the province opted to abandon the project altogether. Over time, trees started to grow around the monument and it was largely forgotten. The rediscovery of Smokey's Tree Stump In recent years, attention has returned to Smokey's Tree Stump.

It began when a local reporter heard about the monument, tracked it down and wrote a story about it. Then in 2010 the provincial highways department was conducting maintenance on the Trans-Canada Highway and needed some gravel. To get this gravel, the province hired a construction company to cut down some trees to create a gravel quarry. Lo and behold, as they were cutting down the trees they came across Smokey's Tree Stump.

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"Just by accident, they had chosen the place where the stump was," Goldsborough said "So now the stump is readily visible from the highway, if you know where to look. " The significance of Smokey's Tree Stump Beyond honouring the three men who died, the monument was intended to recognize the firefighters who fought the deadly blaze. It was also supposed to act as a symbol for forest fire suppression and prevention.

The Significance of the Monument

Goldsborough said he thinks this is an important message that Manitobans still need to remember today.

"It is still possible for forest fires to get out of hand, as we've seen in the last few years," he said. "In northern Manitoba especially, vast areas have been burned, sometimes by arson, and this is something we have to be careful with. We have to remind people that forest fires are disasters.

" Goldsborough added Smokey's Tree Stump also represents one of the "what ifs of history. " "What if they hadn't rerouted the highway and instead the tree stump was right next to the Trans-Canada? And if they had fulfilled their plan to put a big statue of Smokey, this could be something that generations of people remember.

" Those interested in visiting Smokey's Tree Stump can find the exact location online.