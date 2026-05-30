Undersized Stars Shine and Draft Hopefuls Emerge Ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

A look at the few sub‑5‑10 players who excelled this season and the prospects poised to challenge size norms in the 2026 NHL Draft, featuring profiles of Johan Björck, Marco Valentini, Victor Plante and Ryan Steiner.

In recent seasons the NHL has shown that players under 5-foot-10 can still make a big impact, but they remain an exception rather than the norm.

This year two undersized forwards stole the spotlight by surpassing the 40‑goal mark. Cole Caufield, standing at 5-foot-9, posted 51 goals and 88 points for the Montreal Canadiens, while Alex DeBrincat, also 5-foot-9, recorded 41 goals and 85 points, reinforcing his reputation as a consistently productive small forward. Their achievements sit alongside solid contributions from Brad Marchand and Mats Zuccarello, both exceeding 50 points, and a spectacular playoff start from rookie Logan Stankoven.

Yet these outliers highlight a broader landscape in which only 40 players under 5-foot-9 saw any NHL ice time this season, and just ten of those reached the 30‑point threshold. The league still favors size and strength, forcing smaller athletes to adapt their game to survive at the highest level. Looking ahead to the 2026 NHL Draft, scouts are focusing on a handful of undersized prospects who could defy the size bias.

The selection criterion is simple: a player must be shorter than 5-foot-10. Though the pool is limited, analysts believe at least two or three of these players could be taken in the first two rounds if they demonstrate the right mix of skill, tenacity, and growth potential. One such prospect is Swedish forward Johan Björck, a 5-foot-9 center whose fearless style has earned him praise despite his lack of bulk.

He has held his own against larger opponents at the World Championship, matching up against seasoned veterans like Ryan O'Reilly and even the towering 6-foot-8 Malte Setkov. Björck's deceptive shot, particularly on the power play, gives goaltenders little to read, and scouts appear largely unconcerned about his stature, focusing instead on his competitive edge and offensive instincts. Another name generating buzz is Italian‑American winger Marco Valentini, also 5-foot-9, who transitioned smoothly to college hockey at age 17.

Valentini's relentless energy and agile footwork make him a constant threat around the net, though he still needs to add muscle to compete consistently at the professional level. Observers note his ability to generate scoring chances from any position and suggest he could eventually shift to the wing while retaining the playmaking abilities required of a center.

Likewise, Canadian forward Victor Plante, a two‑way winger from the University of Denver, combines high hockey IQ with relentless movement in the offensive zone. While his size limits his board play, his ability to pressure opponents and force turnovers keeps him on scouts' radar, even if he lacks a single dominant attribute.

Finally, American prospect Ryan Steiner, once projected as a first‑round talent, has shown flashes of brilliance on the power play at the World Junior Championships. A shoulder injury hampered his five‑on‑five performance, reducing his shot velocity, but his relentless energy and willingness to play a bottom‑six, energy‑driven role keep him in contention for a later‑round selection.

In summary, the upcoming draft class offers a modest but intriguing group of sub‑5‑10 players whose skill sets and intangibles could help them overcome traditional size concerns and carve out roles in the NHL.





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