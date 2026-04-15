Undercover Officer Describes Forged Friendship with Murder Trial Accused

An undercover RCMP officer, identified only as Vic, testified in the murder trial of Dean Penney, detailing a four-year operation that resulted in what the officer described as a genuine friendship. Vic revealed his mission was to infiltrate Penney's life for a fictitious criminal organization, but he developed personal connections with the accused. During cross-examination, Vic expressed regret over the outcome, stating he hoped for a different result for Penney. Penney, accused of the first-degree murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Hillier-Penney, has pleaded not guilty. The officer recounted intimate details of their interactions, including shared hobbies, gifts, and conversations where Penney denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance. The defense sought to link Penney's engagement with the fabricated criminal group to his alleged happiness. Vic also testified about Penney's distress following his mother's death and subsequent financial concerns.

An undercover RCMP officer, known only as Vic, detailed a complex and seemingly genuine friendship forged over four years with Dean Penney , who is currently on trial for the first-degree murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Hillier-Penney .

Vic testified in the Supreme Court in Corner Brook that his objective was to infiltrate Penney's life and recruit him into a fabricated criminal organization, a role Penney allegedly undertook for tasks ranging from courier services for stolen police equipment to reconnaissance for a fuel heist near the U.S. border.

Despite the operational nature of their connection, Vic stated under cross-examination that the bond developed between them felt authentic, encompassing shared interests, mutual loyalty, and a personal hope for a different resolution to the ongoing legal proceedings.

Vic expressed his sincere wish that Penney would not be in his current predicament, acknowledging that while the friendship was real, the circumstances leading to the trial were not what he desired.

He recounted specific instances that underscored their closeness, including shared meals, conversations about movies and television, and the exchange of thoughtful gifts, such as a custom-made soapstone polar bear sculpture commissioned by Penney.

Vic even recalled singing Happy Birthday to Penney over coffee at Tim Hortons, highlighting the seemingly mundane yet intimate details that characterized their interactions.

Penney himself, during conversations that were secretly recorded, vehemently denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance, which occurred in November 2016, stating that he loved her regardless of their marital status and would never harm her or allow anyone else to do so. He described her as having simply vanished, leaving her belongings behind.

During this period, Vic maintained his cover, assuring Penney that any potential involvement would not jeopardize their friendship.

The officer also testified about observing Penney's emotional and physical state following the death of his mother, Ruby Penney, in August 2021. Vic noted a significant weight loss and increased marijuana use in Penney, as well as concerns about financial strain related to maintaining two properties, including his mother's cabin. The court also heard that Penney's living environment had become neglected, with evidence of disarray.

Throughout Vic's testimony, Penney reportedly avoided making eye contact with the officer, directing his gaze towards the jury.

The defense lawyer, Mark Gruchy, attempted to draw connections between Penney's perceived happiness and his engagement with the fictitious criminal enterprise presented by Vic.





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