Under-the-Radar Free Agents Who Could Decide Next Season's Championship Race

Beyond the star-studded free agent class, several overlooked players could become pivotal role players for contenders. This article analyzes six such targets, including Jalen Gillespie, John Collins, and Matisse Thybulle, whose efficiency, defensive prowess, and experience make them worth significant multi-year deals for teams aiming to win a title.

As the NBA free agency period approaches, the focus often falls on superstar contracts, but the signing of the right role players can be just as crucial for a championship run.

Teams looking to bolster their depth and adaptability will be scanning the market for under-the-radar talents who can contribute immediately. This year's class, while lacking the headline names of previous summers, offers several impactful veterans whose skills could perfectly complement a contender's needs. Among them, players like Gillespie, Collins, and Thybulle stand out as potential difference-makers who might not dominate the headlines but could prove instrumental in the playoffs.

The Toronto Raptors, for instance, have publicly stated their intention to retain key pieces, with team executive Webster saying they will do 'everything we can' to keep players like Mamukelashvili, highlighting the broader strategic importance of such decisions across the league. The narrative around free agency is shifting; it's not merely about the big names but also about identifying those who can fill specific, valuable niches.

These include sharpshooters, versatile defenders, and reliable reserves who can step up during the grueling 82-game season and into the postseason. The challenge for general managers lies in striking a balance between star power and complementary pieces, and this article delves into six such under-the-radar free agents worth targeting, based on their recent performance, efficiency metrics, and potential fit within winning teams.

The analysis compares their value against advanced statistics like xRAPM and estimated plus-minus, which sometimes tell a different story than traditional scouting, and considers factors like injury history and positional flexibility. Ultimately, the success of a team's offseason may hinge on these less flashy signings as much as on the splashy ones. Jalen Gillespie, despite flying under the radar, has put together a remarkable breakout season that demands attention.

Entering the 2025-26 campaign, the undrafted guard had modest career totals, but he exploded with 80 additional games and over 1,000 points, showcasing a level of consistency and efficiency that elite role players possess. His game is defined by smart decision-making; he averages three assists for every turnover, and his three-point shooting is elite, joining a rare group of players who shot over 40% on high volume.

Specifically, his catch-and-shoot three-point accuracy ranked third in the league among qualified players, making him a premier floor-spacer. Although he stands only 6-foot-1, his defensive effort is notable, and the Phoenix Suns were demonstrably better on both ends of the floor when he was on the court. While some projection systems are cautious due to a smaller sample size, advanced metrics like xRAPM and estimated plus-minus are extremely bullish, placing him in the 88th-91st percentile of all players.

At age 27, Gillespie is not a flashy star but a high-floor contributor who deserves a multi-year, eight-figure annual salary and a defined role on a team with championship aspirations. John Collins' journey since his lucrative extension with the Atlanta Hawks has been tumultuous, but now as an unrestricted free agent, he presents a compelling opportunity.

Five years and two trades later, Collins is finally on the open market, and his combination of skillset and experience could be exactly what a contender needs. He is an efficient scorer, particularly from the three-point line where he has shot 40% over the past two seasons, and he remains an excellent finisher at the rim despite a decrease in highlight-reel dunks.

Defensively, he offers solid positional flexibility, able to guard multiple forward positions, which is invaluable in playoff series where switching and versatility are premium. The primary knock against Collins has been his availability; he has played 70 or more games only once since his rookie year.

However, his recent tenure in Utah and with the Clippers did not showcase his best basketball due to circumstances, but his performance in the play-in tournament-11 points, nine rebounds, two steals, and a block in 21 minutes-demonstrated he can still produce at a high level in short bursts. For a team able to manage his minutes and seeking a reliable, two-way forward, Collins could be a steal.

Matisse Thybulle's free agency status comes after a disappointing run in Portland, yet his core skill-defensive excellence-remains rare and valuable. The concerns about his injury history may be overstated; he regularly played heavy minutes early in his career and finished this season healthy, appearing in 31 of the Trail Blazers' final 32 games across the regular season, play-in, and playoffs.

His offensive limitations are more substantial; while his three-point shooting (41% over the past two seasons) has improved in volume, defenses still largely ignore him, and he is not a strong passer or offensive rebounder. Nevertheless, Thybulle's defensive impact outweighs these offensive shortcomings. He is a premier perimeter defender, capable of generating steals and providing elite on-ball pressure, which can disrupt opposing offenses and translate to easy transition points.

For a team that already has sufficient offensive firepower and needs a defensive specialist to guard the opponent's best wing player, Thybulle could be a perfect fit. His market may be limited, but for the right team at the right price, he could be a rotation mainstay in the playoffs.

Beyond these three, other under-the-radar free agents include versatile wings, sharpshooting bigs, and defensive stalwarts whose names might not be in the top 20 lists but who can fill critical roles. The key is identifying players whose strengths align with a team's specific needs-whether it's three-point shooting, defensive versatility, or reliable ball-handling in the second unit.

The success of these signings often depends on coaching and system fit; a player like Gillespie, for example, thrives in a motion offense that uses him as a catch-and-shoot threat, while Collins benefits from spacing and transition opportunities. Thybulle requires a defensive scheme that allows him to be aggressive without overextending on offense.

In summary, while the allure of signing a star or a former All-Star like LeBron James or Austin Reaves is strong, the more sustainable path to building a championship-caliber roster often lies in the subtle art of role player acquisition. The players highlighted-Gillespie, Collins, Thybulle, and others in similar profiles-represent the kind of value signings that can elevate a good team to great.

They are players who may have been overlooked due to injury, team context, or lack of flash, but whose underlying numbers and impactful performances suggest they have more to offer. As teams navigate the complexities of salary cap constraints and roster construction, these under-the-radar targets could prove to be the missing pieces that tip the balance in a tightly contested playoff run





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NBA Free Agency Role Players Jalen Gillespie John Collins Matisse Thybulle Under-The-Radar Signings Championship Contenders

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