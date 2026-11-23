Regina's bus service is halted after the city locked out over 380 transit workers amid stalled contract negotiations. The lockout began Monday, affecting roughly 25,000 daily passenger trips, while paratransit continues.

Regina's bus service ground to a halt Monday after the city locked out more than 380 transit workers amid stalled contract negotiations. The lockout formally took effect at 11 a.m. CST, but buses were already off the roads that morning.

Regina Transit Workers Locked Out Amid Stalled Negotiations

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 588 has been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2024. The union represents over 380 workers. Both sides returned to the bargaining table Monday afternoon. The lockout followed an overtime ban the union issued Friday.

Also read ‘Here for the long haul’: Regina transit workers on the picket line after bargaining impasse

The ban meant members would no longer take voluntary overtime shifts. In response, the city sent a letter Saturday saying only management and security personnel could access transit facilities effective Monday at 3 a.m. CST. The city said the decision was based on safety and service reliability concerns. Regina Transit relies on a combination of regularly scheduled hours and voluntary overtime worked by bus operators to provide the full range of services to residents, the city said in a statement.

The city determined transit would not be able to operate safely and reliably as a result of the ban. The lockout notice was formally set for 11 a.m. because the city must give 48 hours notice.

Advertisement

However, the decision effectively pulled buses from the roads Monday morning. At a news conference Monday, Pat Nichol, vice-president of ATU Local 588, called the lockout unnecessary retaliation. We felt that we have been bargaining in good faith. We have been following all the rules, we have been doing everything that we are supposed to be doing and then they pull this on us, Nichol said.

To be shocked because I felt like we had been bargaining in good faith, Nichol said. It is a sad thing when we have members that have to go use the food bank to feed their families. This used to be a job that somebody would have be able to have and raise a family on. And now that is not the case anymore.

Union Members Gather Outside Locked Transit Depot Gates

Andriy Linkevych, a mechanic with Regina Transit, gathered outside the depot on Winnipeg Street Monday morning. Chains around the facility's gate kept workers outside. We do not know what to expect and what to do and how long we need to stay here for. We are just kind of hoping for the doors to get open, right?

Linkevych said. Is it gonna last a day? Is it gonna last weeks, months? Who knows?

How am I gonna be able to afford the mortgage, the groceries, cost of living? Everything is going up and we are here locked out, he said. ATU national president John Di Nino also spoke at Monday's news conference. He said members showed up Monday morning, ready to work.

Di Nino said transit workers used their own vehicles to pick up passengers waiting at bus stops Monday. This group has been bargaining for two years, has met with provincial mediators on numerous occasions, and it has not delivered a fruitful bargaining process, Di Nino said. Mayor Chad Bachynski issued a statement Monday saying city council plays no role in collective bargaining and did not make the decision to issue the lockout.

Advertisement

He said city administration determined that without sufficient staffing and maintenance coverage, it could not guarantee safe, dependable service for riders, employees and the public. The decision to suspend transit service was not taken lightly and was based on safety and reliability concerns, Bachynski said. He said service would have varied each day and the city could not communicate impacts to the public, since administration would only get 30 minutes of notice.

Lockout Impacts Riders and Students During Cold Weather

That could have left some passengers waiting extended periods for a bus that may already be too full to accept more riders, Bachynski said. The lockout comes at a crucial time for passengers as temperatures drop below zero. Patricia Prefontaine relies on the bus every day. She has health issues with one of her feet and walking great distances is not an option.

This is affecting me greatly, she told CTV News at a bus stop. There is no bus, so I am stuck downtown. Regina Transit averages roughly 25,000 passenger trips every day, according to Statistics Canada data. Like thousands of university students, Ethan Wiechert relies on the bus to get to and from campus.

Buses are a crucial and critical system for our students to get to campus, said Wiechert, president of the University of Regina Students' Association. As winter temperatures settle in, walking to class is not an ideal or feasible alternative, especially for those who live across the city. Wiechert said many will not be able to afford ride-hailing and taxis long term.

For those students who are not privileged enough to be able to use Uber or a taxi, what are the options for them? he said. Wiechert hitched a ride with a friend to campus on Monday and hopes to continue doing that until transit resumes. Paratransit services continue with some limitations, according to the City of Regina website. Standard routes, including high school routes, are suspended.

The labour dispute means the Agribition Express free bus shuttle is now suspended, according to Canadian Western Agribition. The union's 380 members have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2024. The lockout was formally set to begin at 11 a.m. CST Monday, because the city is required to give 48 hours notice.

However, the decision effectively pulled buses from the city's roads on Monday morning.