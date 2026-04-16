Unawarded Canadian Victoria Cross Sparks Calls for Review and Recognition

Canada's highest military honour, the Canadian Victoria Cross, has remained unawarded since its creation in 1993, prompting renewed calls for a review and the consideration of specific cases, such as that of Pte. Jess Larochelle, for this prestigious decoration.

Canada’s highest military decoration, the Canadian Victoria Cross , has remained unawarded since its establishment over three decades ago. Created in 1993, this prestigious honour is designated for acts of exceptional bravery, self-sacrifice, or unwavering devotion to duty when confronting an enemy. Eligibility extends to members of the Canadian Armed Forces since January 1, 1993, and allied forces serving alongside Canadian troops. The criteria for the award are stringent, demanding the most conspicuous bravery, a daring or pre-eminent act of valour or self-sacrifice, or extreme devotion to duty in the presence of the enemy.

The awarding process, as explained by Andrée-Anne Poulin, a spokesperson for National Defence, is meticulously managed. Recommendations for military honours are submitted to the Governor General by the Chief of the Defence Staff, following consultation with relevant honours committees. Poulin emphasized that this nomination system is designed to be rigorous and comprehensive, intentionally shielded from political influence and public pressure. Medals are initiated by field nominations originating from the chain of command, subsequently supported by commanding officers. These nominations then progress through an in-theatre committee before reaching the top decorations committee, ultimately chaired by the Chief of the Defence Staff.

The Canadian Victoria Cross shares its lineage with the original Victoria Cross, instituted by Queen Victoria on January 29, 1856. Historically, the Victoria Cross has been bestowed upon 81 members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Canada’s last known recipient, Sergeant Ernest Alvia Smith, passed away in 2005. While the design of the Canadian Victoria Cross is identical to its British counterpart, save for the inscription differentiating it as pro valore, its physical manifestation took shape later. Although conceptualized in artwork and on paper since 1992, the first medal was not minted until 2007. The Canadian Victoria Cross is part of the broader Military Valour Decorations, which also include the Star of Military Valour and the Medal of Military Valour, awarded since October 2006.

Recent developments have seen increased calls for the establishment of a military honours review board, with the explicit aim of finally awarding Canada’s highest military honour. A notable push has been led by a delegation headed by retired General Rick Hillier, former Chief of the Defence Staff. During a press conference in Ottawa, the delegation advocated for the review of the case of Private Jess Larochelle. Larochelle, who served in Afghanistan, is being championed for the first Canadian Victoria Cross due to his extraordinary actions in 2006, where he single-handedly repelled a Taliban attack, thereby safeguarding his platoon’s position. He was recognized with the Star of Military Valour for his bravery and tragically passed away in 2023. Supporting these efforts, Liberal MP Pauline Rochefort has presented a petition bearing over 16,000 signatures, advocating for the creation of a review board. Concurrently, Conservative MP Blake Richards is galvanizing parliamentary colleagues to urge the government to initiate the establishment of this board





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