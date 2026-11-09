Stellantis Moves Jeep Compass Production to Illinois as Brampton Plant Future Remains Uncertain

Stellantis will shift Jeep Compass production to Illinois while the future of its idle Brampton, Ontario plant remains unclear, with Premier Doug Ford demanding a new vehicle model and Unifor pressing for answers on a potential sale to Roshel.

Stellantis has announced plans to move production of its Jeep Compass to Illinois, adding new uncertainty for its Brampton, Ont. assembly plant, which has been idle since 2023.

The announcement came as Premier Doug Ford demanded that Stellantis find a vehicle to build at the Brampton facility, calling the situation unacceptable. Ford said he spoke to the company late last week about the plant's future. Ford voiced his opinion directly: Create more jobs. We need jobs there and we cannot bring in kits from China.

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Ford Demands Vehicle Production At Brampton

They think they want to bring them in. No, because that will bastardize the whole sector. Unacceptable. We need them to find a vehicle, a model, that works.

In September, Stellantis signed a memorandum of understanding with Roshel, a Brampton-based manufacturer of armoured vehicles, for a potential sale of the plant. Spokespeople for Stellantis and Roshel told The Canadian Press last week that they had nothing to announce about the Brampton plant. The plant suspended operations back in 2023, leaving more than 2,000 workers without a job. That suspension has continued, and the workforce has been waiting for a resolution.

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In a statement last week, Unifor said Stellantis has not confirmed or denied whether the sale has been finalized. Further, it would not provide a timeline to address this question. Unifor is interpreting this refusal as confirmation that the Brampton Assembly Plant has been sold. The union called on the company to provide honest information to its workers.

Union Calls For Transparency On Plant Sale

Our union and our members deserve the basic respect of a straight answer, the statement read. Further, if the plant has been sold the union asks that the conditions of sale be made public. At his press conference on Monday, Ford did not comment on the rumoured sale, only saying that we need to get a vehicle model into that plant one way or another. We will see what happens on this so-called sale to Roshel.

We just need jobs. That is what we need. The Stellantis vehicle assembly plant is shown in Brampton, Ont. , on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

The image was provided by The Canadian Press and photographed by Nathan Denette. The announcement about moving Jeep Compass production to Illinois comes amid ongoing uncertainty for the Brampton workforce. Stellantis has not provided a timeline for any decision on the Brampton plant. The company has also not confirmed or denied whether the potential sale to Roshel has been finalized.

Unifor continues to demand transparency and a clear answer for its members. Ford's comments underscore the pressure on Stellantis to secure a future for the Brampton facility. The premier has insisted that bringing in kits from China is not an option. He wants a made-in-Brampton vehicle model that creates jobs.

Roshel, based in Brampton, manufactures armoured vehicles. A potential sale of the Stellantis plant to Roshel was first signaled by a memorandum of understanding in September. Neither company has publicly advanced the deal since then. The Canadian Press reached out to both Stellantis and Roshel last week.

With production of the Jeep Compass moving to Illinois, the Brampton plant's future remains unclear. Unifor has asked that if the plant has been sold, the conditions of sale be made public. The union says workers deserve basic respect and a straight answer. Premier Ford says the focus must be on jobs and finding a vehicle model that works for Brampton.

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The plant suspended operations in 2023, leaving more than 2,000 workers without a job. The potential sale to Roshel could change the site's direction, but no details have been confirmed. Ford's government has been vocal about wanting to protect auto sector jobs in Ontario. Ford said he spoke to Stellantis late last week.

Premier Warns Against Importing Vehicle Kits

He voiced his opinion that the company must create more jobs at the Brampton site. He warned against importing kits from China, saying it would harm the entire sector. He called the situation unacceptable and pushed for a new vehicle model. Unifor's statement last week reflected frustration with the company's lack of answers.

The union said Stellantis would not confirm or deny if the sale had been finalized. It also said the company would not provide a timeline. Unifor is interpreting that refusal as confirmation that the Brampton Assembly Plant has been sold. The union wants honest information for workers and the public.

At his Monday press conference, Ford did not comment directly on the rumoured sale to Roshel. He said the focus should be on getting a vehicle model into the plant one way or another. He added that the province needs jobs. He said: We will see what happens on this so-called sale to Roshel.

Jeep Compass Move Adds Uncertainty For Brampton

We just need jobs. That is what we need. The news that Jeep Compass production will move to Illinois adds another layer of uncertainty for Brampton. Stellantis has not said what will happen to the Brampton site.

The company has not confirmed any sale to Roshel. Unifor continues to press for answers. Premier Ford continues to press for jobs and a new model. Workers at the Brampton plant have been without jobs since the 2023 suspension.

More than 2,000 people were affected. The union says those workers deserve clarity. The potential sale to Roshel, first announced as a memorandum of understanding in September, remains unconfirmed. Both Stellantis and Roshel said last week they had nothing to announce. The Canadian Press contributed to this report.