United Nations data shows settler violence against Palestinian harvesters hit a 20-year high this year, with near 400 incidents in October alone amidst expanding illegal outposts.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recorded an unprecedented surge in violence against Palestinian farmers during the current olive harvest season, marking the highest number of settler attacks in two decades of monitoring. This sharp increase in hostility has created an environment of extreme insecurity for families attempting to collect their primary agricultural income from groves in the occupied West Bank.

Record Violence Surges in October

According to the United Nations, Israeli settler attacks, often accompanied by Israeli military presence or protection, numbered close to 400 for October alone. This figure represents a significant escalation compared to previous years, indicating that the violence is not merely sporadic but has become a systematic threat to Palestinian livelihoods during this critical seasonal period.

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The attacks involve physical assaults, property destruction, and the seizure of harvested crops by groups of settlers. These incidents are frequently witnessed by international journalists and reported by local monitors, who note that the intensity and frequency of these confrontations have reached levels not seen in the organization's twenty-year history of data collection.

Personal Accounts of Aggression

Wala Zoran, a resident of France who returned to her family home to assist with the harvest, provided a harrowing account of the dangers faced by local families. On October 10, while Zoran and her relatives were gathering olives in the West Bank village of Abu Mash'al, they were targeted by settlers who threw large stones at them.

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Zoran described the attack as random and devoid of rules, noting that it was impossible to predict the location or intensity of such incidents. She reported that her father, sister, and cousin were all struck by stones during the melee, and her cousin was subsequently shot in the leg, requiring overnight hospitalization. The family was forced to abandon their harvest and flee the scene to avoid further injury.

The incident highlights the physical toll on Palestinian families, including elderly grandparents and children, who are often present during the harvest. Zoran and her relatives now attempt to harvest in quick bursts to minimize exposure to attackers, but safety in numbers has proven ineffective against the organized nature of the settler groups.

Strategic Escalation and Outpost Expansion

Political analyst Ibrahim Rabaya'a attributes the surge in violence to a strategic escalation orchestrated by settlers who are emboldened by the political leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government. Rabaya'a described the attackers as well-trained individuals operating in a highly organized manner, comparable to militias or a parallel army.

This analysis is supported by data from Peace Now, an Israeli settlement watch group, which reported that more than 180 new illegal outposts have been established since 2023. These small camps are often located in close proximity to Palestinian population centers, serving as forward operating bases for extremists who aim to displace Palestinians from their land and control strategic areas.

Even within Israel, these outposts are considered illegal on paper, yet the government continues to tolerate and often facilitate their expansion. This dual status allows settlers to operate with a sense of impunity, knowing that legal repercussions are rare or non-existent, thereby encouraging more aggressive tactics against Palestinian residents.

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Impact on Livelihoods and Future Outlook

The consequences of this violence extend beyond physical safety, threatening the economic survival of Palestinian families who depend heavily on olive oil production. For many, the olive harvest is the only reliable source of annual income, making the inability to harvest crops a devastating blow to their financial stability.

Zoran expressed concern that her parents might be forced to abandon the harvest entirely this year, unable to complete the collection process without risking further harm. She emphasized that people cannot simply decide to stop working the land, as they depend on the crop for their sustenance and livelihood.

Witnesses observed settlers gathering olives left behind by fleeing Palestinians and driving them away toward nearby outposts. In some instances, Israeli Defense Forces soldiers were seen standing alongside settlers, lobbing tear gas into the trees where Palestinians remained, before departing and allowing the settlers to confiscate the remaining produce.

As the harvest season continues, the combination of illegal outpost expansion and state-tolerated violence poses a severe challenge to the Palestinian agricultural sector. The lack of effective intervention and the systematic nature of the attacks suggest that the crisis will persist, further endangering the way of life for thousands of families in the occupied territories.