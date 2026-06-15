UN Reports Over 1,000 Civilian Deaths from Drone Strikes in Sudan in Early 2026 as Conflict Intensifies

A sharp increase in drone warfare has killed more than 1,000 civilians in Sudan during the first five months of 2026, according to the UN human rights chief. The conflict, now in its fourth year, has become the world's deadliest drone war for civilians, with attacks on hospitals, schools, and displacement camps. The UN warns of rampant sexual violence and a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

The United Nations has reported a sharp escalation in drone warfare within Sudan's ongoing civil conflict, with a senior official documenting over 1,000 civilian deaths from drone strikes in just the first five months of 2026.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk described a "sharp increase" in both drone attacks and sexual violence, highlighting the horrific expansion and escalation of the conflict that began in April 2023. Data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) supports this trend, noting a 600% increase in drone-related deaths and an 81% rise in attacks in 2025 compared to the previous year.

A recent strike on a cemetery and gas station in el-Obeid killed at least 15 people, exemplifying the frequent targeting of civilian infrastructure like hospitals, dams, schools, markets, and displacement camps by both warring factions-the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. This drone-centric violence has now overshadowed conflicts in Gaza and Iran as the deadliest threat to Sudanese civilians.

The war, now in its fourth year, has already claimed at least 59,000 lives according to ACLED, with the true toll likely far higher due to reporting challenges. The total fatalities in 2025 alone reached at least 2,670, including combatants and civilians, underscoring the intensifying brutality. Türk emphasized that rape and sexual violence are rampant, with atrocities that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The conflict has precipitated the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with approximately 34 million people-nearly two-thirds of Sudan's population-requiring urgent assistance. Urban areas have been wrecked, and the widespread displacement has compounded the suffering. International attention has been drawn to the Sudan conflict's devastating civilian toll, yet it remains relatively underfunded compared to other global crises.

The pervasive use of drones has transformed the nature of the fighting, making it more accessible and lethal for non-state actors like the Rapid Support Forces. Both sides are accused of employing explosive-laden drones that indiscriminately strike populated areas, often targeting essential services and infrastructure. The U.N. and rights groups have repeatedly called for accountability and an immediate ceasefire, but diplomatic efforts have largely faltered.

The situation exemplifies the devastating human cost of modern warfare when advanced, low-cost technology falls into the hands of warring parties with little regard for international humanitarian law





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