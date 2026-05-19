UN Panel Recommends Sanctions on Libyan Banker with Canadian Residency

The UN Panel of Experts on Libya is proposing sanctions on Libyan financier Ahmed Gadalla, a permanent resident of Canada, for allegations of violating the UN arms embargo and engaging in energy trafficking to support militias or criminal groups in Libya. The panel suggests targeting Gadalla through sanctions or asset freezes and travel bans. Meanwhile, Gadalla denies all wrongdoing, engages in a continuing dialogue with the panel, and has not been charged with any crime.

The United Nations’ Panel of Experts on Libya is recommending that the UN Security Council impose sanctions on Ahmed Gadalla , a globe-trotting Libya n financier who is a permanent resident of Canada , after accusing him of breaching the UN arms embargo and engaging in energy trafficking to support militias or criminal groups in Libya .

The panel alleges that Gadalla breached the embargo through his shipping interests, including a delivery of more than 200 armoured vehicles to Libya, and used his companies to smuggle fuel out of the North African country. The panel also recommends imposing sanctions on all persons, entities, and ships deemed to have violated the UN arms embargo or engaged in energy trafficking to support militias or criminal groups in Libya





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UN Panel Of Experts Libya Ahmed Gadalla UN Arms Embargo Oil Smuggling Sanctions Canada Libyan Conflict Arms Trafficking Canadian Residency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Opinion: No ‘down payment’ on USMCA. Here’s what to offer insteadThis country can propose a vision that a stronger Canadian economy helps the U.S. too

Read more »

Charge eye rebound in return home for Walter Cup finalDown 2-0 in the series, Ottawa is undefeated at Canadian Tire Centre in playoffs

Read more »

Report: Cuba Acquires Hundreds of Military Drones From Russia, IranCuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez accused America of lying 'to justify economic sanctions and potential military intervention.'

Read more »

Carley Fortune's new romance novel debuts as this week's bestselling book in Canadian fictionHere are the bestselling Canadian fiction, nonfiction and children's books from May 2-9.

Read more »

Canadian Press News - Latest Canadian News HeadlinesLatest Canadian news headlines including transportation safety board of canada, vancouver, BC weather, celebrity gossip, science and technology, sports events, and more.

Read more »

Americans Seek Canadian Citizenship Through Distant AncestorsCody Sibley, an eighth-generation descendant of Acadians, discovered his family's Canadian roots and embarked on a journey to claim Canadian citizenship. The surge of Americans seeking genealogical records in Canada to claim Canadian citizenship under recently introduced legal changes has overwhelmed archives across Canada and overwhelmed online genealogy groups with tales of people seeking and discovering Canadian ancestry.

Read more »