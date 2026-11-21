Negotiators at the COP31 summit in Antalya, Turkiye, went into overtime on Saturday as a draft final agreement that fails to mention fossil fuels drew strong condemnation from civil society groups and vulnerable nations.

Negotiators at this year's United Nations climate talks in Antalya, Turkiye, went into overtime on Saturday in an attempt to reach a final agreement on global warming, as work crews began boxing up the venue.

Draft Deal Omits Fossil Fuels

The added day of talks came as the two-week annual summit, known as COP31, drew strong condemnation for failing to mention fossil fuels in a draft of the final agreement. Hopes are slim that additional discussions will produce concrete plans to slash fossil fuel use. The document is meant to address how the world will deal with climate change, which drives heat waves, floods and other disasters.

Also read COP31 Climate Talks Face Backlash as Fossil Fuels Clause Omitted from Draft

To avert the most catastrophic effects of warming, experts said the world needs to urgently and drastically cut emissions from the use of coal, oil and gas. In the lead-up to these talks, the UN announced that the world will likely blow past the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, above pre-industrial temperatures.

Advertisement

In a letter sent on Saturday to this year's co-hosts, Turkiye and Australia, 100 civil society groups warned that they were on course to preside over one of the most disappointing COPs the UN has ever held. The letter stated there were only hours left to save this COP from becoming a low point of three decades of climate negotiations.

No one knows what is happening behind closed doors, or what the outcome of COP31 will be, said Teresa Anderson, global lead on climate justice at ActionAid International. Inside an area of the COP31 venue known as the pavilions, where countries showcased innovations and hosted panels, workers were seen packing up electronics and boxing up belongings on Saturday.

Civil Society Warns Of Disappointment

The hallways, previously bustling with tens of thousands of participants, stood largely empty, with only a handful of security guards seen taking photos by deserted pavilions. COP31 is in a bleak overtime, with dwindling food and water, and no sign of any progress since the alarmingly underwhelming texts we saw earlier, said Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists, who is at the venue in the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya.

Earlier during the summit, the nonprofit Climate Action Tracker warned that progress on slowing global warming has stalled for the past five years, even as disasters, including this year's heat waves in Europe and flooding in Nepal, become more deadly. Countries most vulnerable to climate change, including small island nations whose lands are battered by rising seas, also say wealthy nations that caused the climate crisis must contribute more to UN funds to help them recover and adapt.

Every year there seems to be a greater discontent, a mistrust and frustration for civil society, indigenous people and countries that are more climate vulnerable, said Tuvalu's Minister of Environment Maina Talia during a Saturday press conference. I am still holding the line, trying to be very optimistic until we see the text, he said. The United States, a major polluter and the world's largest economy, did not participate directly in this year's talks.

Advertisement

Protesters Disrupt Climate Talks

The next climate summit will take place in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, in November 2027. On Friday, a protester wearing a red noose around his neck and a vest emblazoned with the slogan you are killing the future interrupted official proceedings by clambering onto a table and shouting: You take out fossil fuels. You killed 1.5. There is no money.

Just kill me now. The Global South cannot wait. The Global South is not a geographical term, but a reference to developing countries in general. As the protester was escorted out by security, he shouted: You keep doing nothing at all.

Nothing at all. Kill me now. Kill me now. The demonstration interrupted Turkiye's Minister of Environment and COP31 co-president Murat Kurum, who said let's try to maintain the peace in the room before continuing with his scheduled remarks.

Negotiators Face Uncertain Outcome

Yesterday, of course, this place was buzzing and today it's nearly empty. But all the key negotiators are here, civil society is here, watching the negotiations, said Harjeet Singh, a strategic adviser to the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative, who has attended 18 climate summits. We are still stuck with many, many disagreements and nobody knows how long this will go on, he said.

People gathered around COP31 President Murat Kurum at a closing plenary during the COP31 UN Climate Summit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, in Antalya, Turkiye. The Associated Press' climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. The AP is solely responsible for all content.