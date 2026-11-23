UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged member states to develop a globally inclusive framework for AI risk management within a year, speaking at the Bridgetown Special Summit on AI Safety in Barbados.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Monday for member states to develop a globally inclusive and principles-based multilateral framework for AI risk management within the next year.

He said the framework should be backed by independent and credible oversight. Guterres made the call while addressing the Bridgetown Special Summit on AI Safety in Barbados. He also urged countries to coordinate their efforts on AI safety. Guterres said that properly controlling AI would be necessary for humanity to maintain control of our world.

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Guterres Advises Successor On AI Priority

He added that he would advise his successor, due to take office in the New Year but yet to be selected, on this priority. As his time at the helm of the international body approaches its end, Guterres has become increasingly vocal about the need for AI safety measures to avoid a future in which killer robots are a reality.

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International regulation of AI appears little more than a pipe dream as the technology's superpowers, the United States and China, seek the upper hand in research and development breakthroughs. Nonetheless, Guterres said a starting point could be for countries to agree on shared safety measures, a testing regime and basic requirements for independent oversight.

He called for member states to develop within the next year a globally inclusive and principles-based multilateral framework for AI risk management, backed by independent and credible oversight. Guterres said that when one looks at different other institutions of global governance, they correspond to the reality of the world in 1945. He added that it is clear that institutions need to be reformed in order to adapt themselves to the realities of today's world.

That applies to the UN, and that applies to the international financial architecture, that applies to the world trade system, he said in response to an AFP question. In September, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX chief Elon Musk called for a slowdown on the development of AI. Others, like Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, want to move full steam ahead.

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Regulators in the U.S., where AI development has proceeded at the fastest pace, are unlikely to intervene. In September, U.S. President Donald Trump hosted a group of American tech executives who agreed to abide by a voluntary code of conduct on AI safety. The summit in Barbados brought together leaders and experts to discuss AI safety. Guterres has been a consistent voice for international cooperation on AI governance.

His call for a framework within a year sets a clear deadline for member states to act. The UN chief's remarks underscore the growing urgency of addressing AI risks as the technology advances rapidly. Guterres also highlighted the need to reform global institutions to reflect today's realities. He said the UN, international financial architecture, and world trade system all need updating.

His comments came in response to a question from AFP. The UN Secretary-General's term ends soon, and he is expected to be succeeded by a new leader in the New Year. Until then, he continues to push for AI safety measures. The debate over AI development speeds continues.

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Some tech leaders want a slowdown, while others want to accelerate. The U.S. has taken a voluntary approach to AI safety, with tech executives agreeing to a code of conduct. Guterres's proposal for a multilateral framework with independent oversight contrasts with this voluntary approach. He argues that coordinated global action is essential to manage AI risks.

U.S. China Tensions Hinder AI Framework

Guterres's call for a framework within a year is ambitious given the geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China. However, he remains hopeful that countries can agree on shared safety measures. He said that a testing regime and basic requirements for independent oversight could be starting points. The summit in Barbados was a platform for these discussions.

Guterres's successor will inherit this challenge. In his remarks, Guterres emphasized that institutions must adapt to today's world. He said the UN and other global governance bodies reflect the reality of 1945. He called for reforms to the UN, international financial architecture, and world trade system.

Guterres Pushes For Global Governance Modernization

These comments were made in response to an AFP question. Guterres's push for AI risk management is part of his broader effort to modernize global governance. The UN chief's call for a framework within a year has set a clear timeline. Member states are now expected to coordinate efforts on AI safety.

The framework would be globally inclusive and principles-based, with independent oversight. Guterres's remarks at the Bridgetown summit highlight the urgency of AI risk management. As AI technology continues to advance, the need for international cooperation becomes more pressing.