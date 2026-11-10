UN Human Rights Council Postpones US Rights Review to January After Trump Administration Boycott

The UN Human Rights Council has postponed the US human rights review until January after the Trump administration refused to participate, becoming the first government to snub the process. The delay buys time to persuade Washington to reverse its decision.

GENEVA - The UN's top human rights body voted on Tuesday to postpone a regular review of the US human rights record until January in hopes of persuading the Trump administration to reverse its decision to become the first government to snub the process.

The Human Rights Council's 47 member countries adopted the decision without a vote amid continued non-cooperation with its universal periodic review process. The Geneva-based council regularly examines the rights records of all 193 UN member states, generally about every four to five years. The United States, under President Donald Trump, already skipped its appointment for its review a year ago. The scheduled November 2025 review was pushed back until Tuesday in hopes the government might change its mind.

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It did not. The US Mission to the United Nations in Geneva confirmed the boycott in a statement Monday. The mission said the United States has no intention of participating in the review and that it was withdrawing from the process. The State Department said in an emailed statement before Tuesday's decision: We give no credibility to the agency.

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US Mission Confirms Boycott

The statement called the council an irredeemable body that makes a mockery of human rights through consistent failures to uphold its own values as it pushes anti-American rhetoric, alleging a persistent failure to condemn the most egregious human rights violators. The council requires participation of the country in question for any national review to take place.

As part of such reviews, national delegations, which at times can include a dozen officials or more, make a presentation, face questions and hear recommendations from other national envoys. It is supposed to be a sweeping and constructive process, akin to holding up a mirror to governments to improve their human rights policies.

The Trump administration last year pulled the US out of the council entirely, accusing it of anti-US and anti-Israel bias and alleging it did not uphold the values it promotes. The United States has drawn criticism for policies including strong-arm deportations and targeted killings of alleged drug-runners in the Caribbean and Pacific. The administration has said those policies are designed to protect US workers and help keep the country safe.

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The European Union, a key US ally, and other supporters of the review process say it is needed to keep tabs on human rights in all UN member states. Simone van der Post, a Dutch envoy speaking for EU council members, said after Tuesday's decision: The EU regrets any situation in which full engagement with the mechanism does not occur, including the decision by the United States again not to participate in their review today.

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She added: All states are subject to the scrutiny of their human rights situation by the international community. The State Department did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from The Associated Press. Critics of the US snub warn that the walkout could encourage other countries, many of which bristle about intense scrutiny from human rights monitors, to follow suit.

Phil Lynch, executive director of advocacy group International Service for Human Rights, said the US deserves scrutiny for its recent record on migration, LGBT rights, racial discrimination and civic freedoms like the right to protest, as well as wars in the Middle East and extrajudicial executions in the Pacific and Caribbean. He asked: What has Washington got to hide?

Critics Warn of Council Impact

Jamil Dakwar, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's human rights program, said: The administration is saying to the world, we don't care about whether you would review us or not, we're going to continue to violate human rights unabashed. He said the ACLU and allies have called on the UN human rights chief to respond by presenting an update on rights in the United States early next year.

Eric Tistounet, a visiting professor at the Geneva Graduate Institute who was the council's first secretary, said the US walkout could affect the credibility of the council's review system. He said: If the predominant global power, which has always claimed to adhere to the human rights norms, doesn't show up and doesn't even justify why, then you are in big trouble.

The US delegation seat was empty during the 60th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sept. 8, 2025. The decision buys the Geneva-based council more time to try to persuade the US government to participate.