Linus Ullmark stopped 34 shots to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Michael Amadio and Shane Pinto scored for Ottawa, while Matt Coronato replied for Calgary.

Linus Ullmark made 34 saves to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night in Ottawa. Michael Amadio and Shane Pinto scored for the Senators, who closed out their three-game homestand with a 2-0-1 record and improved to 16-6-3 on the season.

Matt Coronato scored the lone goal for the Flames, who fell to 10-13-2. Calgary was playing the first of a five-game Eastern road trip. Devin Cooley stopped 29 of 31 shots for Calgary and remains without a road win this season, dropping to 0-4-0. The Flames made it a one-goal game at 2-1 when Coronato scored a third-period power-play goal, beating Ullmark glove side.

Also read Ullmark Makes 34 Saves to Lead Senators Past Flames 2-1

Ullmark Holds Firm As Flames Press

Calgary pressed for an equalizer but Ullmark held firm in the Ottawa net. The Flames found themselves short-handed early in the second period after Ottawa's Tyler Kleven caught Morgan Frost with a hard bodycheck that sent the Calgary forward to the ice. The hit was reviewed but no penalty was assessed. Joel Farabee was instead handed a double minor for roughing after coming to Frost's defence, while Ottawa's Ridly Greig received a roughing minor.

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With 48 seconds remaining in the period the Senators had a scare when Tim Stutzle hit the goalpost and grabbed his left knee. The Senators' leading scorer went right to the dressing room but was back on the ice for the third period. Amadio opened the scoring midway through the second period when he intercepted the puck out front, made a move to pull Cooley out of position and beat him glove side.

Just over five minutes later Pinto stepped into the faceoff circle and snapped a shot past Cooley for his 10th of the season. Cooley faced a flurry of shots in the early parts of the period and made four straight saves to keep the Senators at bay. Ottawa was relentless in its puck pursuit and capitalized by generating numerous shots on goal.

Calgary Emotions Lead To Penalty Trouble

Calgary allowed its emotions to get the best of them and found itself in the penalty box because of it. Senators: Visit the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. The game also featured a notable moment when Ottawa's Nick Cousins was flipped over the back of Calgary's Joel Hanley during the second period. The incident occurred amid the physical play that marked the middle frame.

The Senators continued their strong start to the season with the win, while the Flames dropped the opener of their five-game Eastern road trip. Ullmark's 34-save performance was key in preserving the lead as Calgary pushed for a tie in the final period.