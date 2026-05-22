Ukrainian protesters demand repeal of bill families worry will declare missing soldiers dead

Hundreds of Ukrainians marched through Kyiv to protest a recent law that critics say could lead to the premature declaration of missing Ukrainian military personnel as dead. The missing persons registry covers people who disappeared in combat, as a result of armed aggression, or in occupied territories. The bill was passed to define the legal status of missing persons after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ukrainian protesters in Kyiv urge veto of a bill families fear could declare missing soldiers dead, More than 90,000 people are listed as missing in Ukraine’s unified registry of persons who disappeared under special circumstances.

* Ukraine-Russia war and legal status of missing persons * Lack of regular casualty numbers in the war * Analysis of military drone and missile technology * Legal status of missing personnel under special circumstances * Expansion of the Ukrainian front * Belarusian government's role in the conflict * Deterrence measures against Minsk * NATO meeting in Sweden * Lack of progress in diplomatic efforts





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Ukraine-Russia War Legal Status Of Missing Persons Military Drone And Missile Technology Missing Persons Registry Expansion Of The Ukrainian Front Belarusian Government's Role Deterrence Measures Against Minsk NATO Meeting In Sweden

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Ukrainian protesters in Kyiv urge veto of a bill families fear could declare missing soldiers deadHundreds of Ukrainians marched through the capital on Friday, demanding that the government veto a bill that families of missing soldiers say could lead to their loved ones being prematurely declared dead.

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