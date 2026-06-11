Ukrainian Military Builds Fortifications in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Amid Belarus Threat

The Ukrainian military is building new fortifications in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, a 1,000-kilometer-long border with Belarus, amid concerns that the neighboring country may join the war on Russia's side. The Belarusian border is just 12 kilometers from Chernobyl and Reactor No. 4, the epicenter of the world's worst nuclear catastrophe.

There are 40 years’ worth of scars in and around the Chornobyl nuclear power plant . Entire cities have been deserted since the 1986 explosion here, and the surrounding terrain is torn up with trenches dug by the invading Russian army as it passed through in 2022.

More than four years later, it’s the Ukrainian military’s turn to build new fortifications in the Chornobyl exclusion zone, amid a series of warnings from President Volodymyr Zelensky that neighbouring Belarus could soon enter the war on Russia’s side. The Belarusian border is just 12 kilometres from Chornobyl and Reactor No. 4, the epicentre of the world’s worst nuclear catastrophe.

Fears that Belarus could join the war have persisted since early in the invasion, as have concerns that new radiation could be released by fighting near the disused power plant. Those worries were reignited when Mr. Zelensky revealed that his country’s intelligence services had detected the construction of new roads and artillery positions on the Belarusian side of the 1,000-kilometre-long border between the two countries.

‘Russia may once again attempt to drag Belarus into its war,’ he warned in an April 17 social media post. The Ukrainians charged with patrolling the zone around the enclosed remains of the power plant – which is still in the process of being decommissioned – won’t comment on how many additional troops have been deployed to the northern border to counter the potential threat.

But freshly dug trenches, tank positions and anti-drone netting were visible as The Globe and Mail drove through parts of the region, escorted by a Ukrainian military press officer.

‘We are always ready for any practical threat − we are training for every scenario that might unfold,’ said Nestor, the code name of a 30-year-old infantryman serving in the 28th Chornobyl Regiment. Ukrainian soldiers are barred from giving their real names when speaking with media. On Wednesday he was on a foot patrol near a Soviet-era radar station, 150 metres tall, that stands disused within the exclusion zone.

Karen, a drone operator with the 28th Chornobyl Regiment, works with Nestor in the exclusion zone near the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine. Tensions between Ukraine and Belarus have spiked since Mr. Zelensky went public with the intelligence suggesting Belarus may be preparing to join the war. He directly warned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about the potential consequences of such a decision.

In an apparent reference to a January operation that saw the U.S. military forcibly remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power, Mr. Zelensky wrote on April 17 that ‘recent events in Venezuela should deter the Belarusian leadership from making mistakes. ’ He posted again about the threat of Belarus joining the war on May 21, warning that Ukraine may need to act ‘preventively’ against Mr. Lukashenko’s regime.

Five days later, Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine’s drone forces, said he had a list of the first 500 targets to strike in Belarus.

‘They may have identified 500 targets … we have one very serious target, with precise coordinates, and it is located not far from Belarus,’ Mr. Lukashenko retorted in an apparent reference to Mr. Zelensky’s office in Kyiv. Mr. Lukashenko has publicly ruled out sending Belarusian forces to join the invasion – saying his country’s soldiers would not become ‘cannon fodder’ in Russia’s war – while at the same time reaffirming his alliance with Moscow.

The two countries recently completed joint military exercises that involved the simulated use of tactical nuclear weapons. The Belarusian army – which has an estimated 48,000 active troops – is small compared with the Ukrainian army’s 800,000 enlisted men, while Russia has more than two million.

Even if Belarus were to formally remain on the sidelines, Russia could involve the country by again using its territory to launch a thrust toward Kyiv, as it did at the start of the war. The Chornobyl zone was seized by Russian troops on Feb. 24, 2022, the first day of the invasion, taking some 300 staff of the nuclear power plant hostage and forcing them to continue working.

The Russians withdrew five weeks later after failing to seize the capital, 90 kilometres to the south. When inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency re-entered the plant, they discovered the Russians had damaged US$135-million worth of computers, radiation dosimeters and other equipment before withdrawing. The Chornobyl disaster evokes strong feelings on both sides of the Ukraine-Belarus border.

Because the wind was blowing north at the time of the explosion on April 26, 1986, many of the thousands who later developed cancers connected to the disaster were Belarusian. While Reactor No. 4 is now enclosed in a steel containment structure that houses the concrete sarcophagus built in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, Russian drone attacks have rekindled worries about another radiation leak





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Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Belarus Ukraine Russian Army Nuclear Power Plant Invasion War Fortifications Belarusian Border Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Russian Drone Attacks Radiation Leak

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