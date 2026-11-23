Ukrainian sea drones struck the Russian navy corvette Merkury at Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya, Zelenskyy said, in a long-range operation that also hit the cargo ship MV Angara and destroyed a Ka-27 helicopter.

Ukraine carried out a long-range sea drone attack on a Russia n navy corvette moored at Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday.

The strike severely damaged the corvette Merkury, one of Russia's newest warships, along with the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara. The operation took place some 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) from the front line in Ukraine, making it one of Kyiv's most daring long-range assaults. The Security Service of Ukraine, known as the SBU, called the operation unique and said the drones were delivered to a designated location and launched from a mothership near the target.

Also read Russian Missiles, Drone Crash in Poland Near Ukraine's Border

Zelenskyy described Sunday's attack as exemplary and said the targets we set were achieved. We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia's aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons, he said.

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He added that Ukrainian forces destroyed a Ka-27 military helicopter during the attack. Two Libyan officials said the attack severely damaged the corvette at the Benghazi Naval Base. Residents in Benghazi heard loud explosions and saw flames at the base early Sunday. Civil defense units rushed to the site and extinguished the fire, authorities in eastern Libya said.

Ukraine Libya Cooperation Agreement

The vessel had docked to refuel and take on supplies as part of a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya, a statement said. It did not provide details about the vessel or its cargo. The government in eastern Libya sent a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the U.N.

Security Council, calling for an international investigation. Libyan officials briefed on the attack told The Associated Press that at least four drones were intercepted while two hit the corvette, which is designed to patrol coastal waters and escort other ships. At least 10 people, including Libyan and Russian nationals, were wounded, one official said.

The officials, affiliated with the self-styled Libyan National Army, which controls eastern and southern Libya, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to talk with reporters. Ambrey, a U.K.-based maritime security and risk intelligence firm, said some explosions at the base were likely caused by the detonation of ammunition on board the Russian warship. Hours after the warship attack, another sea drone strike hit a Maltese-flagged commercial vessel sailing off Benghazi, the Libyan coast guard said.

SBU Details Naval Strike

The SBU said the MV Angara was sanctioned and used to transport Russian military equipment, and that the Merkury regularly escorted Russian naval convoys, including guarding the MV Angara. Russian defenses tried from air, sea and land to hit the attacking drones, the SBU said. Ukraine's defense forces have once again shown that the Russian navy and its logistics have no safe routes, even far beyond the Black Sea, which borders both Russia and Ukraine, the SBU said.

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Zelenskyy noted in a live video address Monday to a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin that Ukraine has hit Russian oil refineries as far away as western Siberia and Russian warships in the Mediterranean. Earlier Ukrainian drone attacks included a June operation last year when drones launched from trucks hit over 40 aircraft parked near air bases across Russia.

Ukrainian forces have previously operated in Libya under a covert deal endorsed by the West, using the North African country's territory to strike a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean in March, according to Libyan officials. The Ukrainian forces, most of them drone experts, were at the time operating mainly at an air base in the coastal city of Misrata, but also in other military facilities in the capital Tripoli and the coastal town of Zawiya, the officials told the AP earlier this year.

Russian Strike Near Kyiv

Separately, a Russian strike on a five-story apartment block in a village near Kyiv killed 11 people, regional police said Monday. A 7-year-old child and a 79-year-old woman were pulled from the rubble after the attack. The fighting along the roughly 1,250-kilometer (almost 800-mile) front line snaking through eastern and southern Ukraine continues. The attack on the Russian warship came as Ukraine presses its campaign against Russian naval and logistics targets far beyond the Black Sea.

The Merkury is a multipurpose corvette, and the SBU said it regularly escorted Russian naval convoys. The Angara was used to transport Russian military equipment, according to Ukrainian authorities. Magdy reported from Cairo. Katie Marie Davies in Manchester, England, and Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, contributed to this report.