Ukrainian Canadians to Protest Alex Ovechkin in Ottawa Over Putin Ties

Ukrainian Canadians plan to protest Alex Ovechkin at the Capitals-Senators game in Ottawa over his support for Vladimir Putin, as calls grow for sanctions against the NHL star.

Ukrainian Canadians are set to protest outside Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday when Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals visit the Ottawa Senators. The Ukrainian Canadian Congress is organizing the demonstration, called No War Crimes in Hockey, to protest the Russian hockey star's support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The group is also backing calls for Canada to impose sanctions on Ovechkin over his ties to the Russian leader. Two House of Commons petitions, sponsored by Liberal MPs Yvan Baker and Bardish Chagger, have called for sanctions against Ovechkin that would bar him from entering Canada. The NHL's all-time leading goal scorer appeared in a campaign ad for Putin's United Russia political party in September, standing behind Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

Also read Ukrainian Canadians to Protest Ovechkin in Ottawa as He Says Russian Players Just Want to Play

The Capitals said Ovechkin was asked to participate in the video while spending the summer in Russia, where he lives with his family during the off-season. Ovechkin previously voiced support for Putin in 2017 when he launched a movement called Putin Team. At the time, he said he simply supported his country.

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Ovechkin Canada Sanctions Debate

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ovechkin called for an end to the war but defended his relationship with Putin, saying the Russian leader was his president and that he was an athlete, not a politician. His visit comes amid a separate controversy over Russia's possible return to international hockey.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Oct. 30 that the International Ice Hockey Federation must reinstate Russia, which has been barred from international competition since the invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Mark Carney has said Russian players won't be allowed to represent their country at next month's world junior hockey championship in Alberta. The dispute intensified after Norway said Sunday it had been informed by the IIHF that Russia would take its place at the men's under-20 tournament.

Russia International Hockey Return

Sweden and Finland have reiterated that they won't face Russia while the war continues. The IIHF has not formally announced a change to the world junior lineup. Tuesday's game in Ottawa marks the 41-year-old Ovechkin's first visit to Canada since announcing he'll retire at the end of his 22nd NHL season.

The Capitals forward was recently shown taking a shot during a power play in a Nov. 3, 2026 game against the Dallas Stars in Washington, underscoring that he remains an active player during his final season. The protest and sanctions push reflect broader tensions over Russia's role in international sport, even as the IIHF faces pressure to readmit the country.

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Final Season Amid Tensions

Canadian officials have taken a firm stance against Russian representation at upcoming tournaments, while other nations have said they will refuse to play Russia while the war in Ukraine continues. With files from The Associated Press.