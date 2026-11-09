Ukrainian Canadians to Protest Ovechkin in Ottawa as He Says Russian Players Just Want to Play

Ukrainian Canadians will rally outside the Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday to protest Alex Ovechkin's support for Vladimir Putin, while Ovechkin says Russian players just want to represent their country.

Ukrainian Canadians are set to protest outside the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Tuesday as Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals face the Ottawa Senators.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress is organizing the rally, now called No War Crimes in Ottawa, starting at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the game. Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, was asked Tuesday morning about the planned protest. I just heard about this morning and I don't know what to say, he told reporters. You know, lots of protests going on around the world.

Also read Ukrainian Canadians to Protest Alex Ovechkin in Ottawa Over Putin Ties

Ovechkin Support for Putin

The protest targets Ovechkin's support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In September, Ovechkin appeared in a commercial for a party aligned with Putin, standing behind Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Ovechkin previously voiced support for Putin in 2017 when he launched a movement called Putin Team. At the time, he said he simply supported his country.

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The UCC said in a social media post on Sept. 15 that Ovechkin is campaigning for United Russia. Last month, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress called on the federal government to deny Ovechkin entry into Canada over the commercial. Alexandra Chyczij, national president of the UCC, said in an Oct. 8 statement that it is a moral stain on the NHL to celebrate Ovechkin and ignore his support of a genocidal regime.

She added that the NHL's cravenness does not absolve the Government of Canada from its responsibility to enforce the law and protect the security of Canadians. Chyczij also said the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship has the authority to bar supporters of genocide from entry into Canada. The UCC calls on Canada to act today and bar entry to Ovechkin and other supporters of Russia's genocide against Ukraine, she said.

Two online petitions on the House of Commons website, sponsored by Liberal MPs Yvan Baker and Bardish Chagger, call on the government to impose sanctions against Ovechkin, including barring him from entering Canada. The Ottawa Senators told CTV News Ottawa it was aware of the planned demonstration outside the arena. The club added it will have appropriate measures in place to ensure the safety of our fans.

Ovechkin says Russian athletes want to represent their country at world and Olympic championships like players in other countries. As an athlete, we just want to play, he said. On Oct. 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled the International Ice Hockey Federation must reinstate Russia for competitions. Russia had been barred from international competitions since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Comments on Russian Players

Ovechkin was asked about Prime Minister Mark Carney saying Russian players won't be allowed to represent their country at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta in December and January. It's his thoughts, his decisions, and I don't know how it's going to work out, Ovechkin said.

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I'm pretty sure if you're going to ask the fans, the fans want to see the best players out there, and the fans want to see young generation players who are going to be future stars. But you know, it's not up to us. Canada's Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden told reporters on Monday that the prime minister was extremely clear that sport will not be used for propaganda on Canadian soil.

Ovechkin told reporters that nobody is being used as a propaganda tool by Russia. You want to represent your country, he said. Doesn't matter which - world championship, Olympic games, European championships. You just want to go out there and play, represent their country.

Russia and International Hockey

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ovechkin called for an end to the war but defended his relationship with Putin. He said the Russian leader was his president and that he was an athlete, not a politician. The dispute over Russia's return to international hockey has intensified. Norway said Sunday it had been informed by the IIHF that Russia would take its place at the men's under-20 tournament.

Sweden and Finland have reiterated that they won't face Russia while the war continues. The IIHF has not formally announced a change to the world junior lineup. Tuesday's game in Ottawa marks the 41-year-old Ovechkin's first visit to Canada since announcing he'll retire at the end of his 22nd NHL season. He announced his retirement in October after a 22-year career.

He broke Wayne Gretzky's goals record in April 2025 and has 930 goals in his career. With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press. This report was first published on Nov. 9, 2026, and updated on Nov. 10, 2026.