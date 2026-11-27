Ukraine's sports minister is calling on other countries to copy Canada's ban on Russian players at the world junior hockey championship and push for a unified EU policy. The IIHF is challenging a CAS ruling that ordered Russian teams reinstated.

Ukraine's sports minister is urging other countries to follow Canada's lead in blocking Russian teams from international hockey tournaments. Matviy Bidnyi made the call in an op-ed published Friday by the Ukrainian news agency RBC-Ukraine.

Bidnyi credited diplomatic efforts by Ukrainian government officials for Canada's decision to bar Russian players from next month's world junior hockey championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. He said Canada, one of Ukraine's most consistent partners since the first days of the full-scale invasion, has shown how this works in practice. Bidnyi said Canada's position forced the International Ice Hockey Federation to proceed with the tournament without Russia.

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Ukraine Pushes to Keep Russian Teams Out

That came despite a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling ordering the reinstatement of Russian teams to five international championships, starting with the world juniors. One of Bidnyi's priorities, he wrote, is to extend this mechanism to all hockey competitions and establish it as a systematic approach in partner countries. He argued that decisions by international sports arbitration bodies should not supersede the national security and sanctions policies of individual countries.

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He is pushing for a unified European Union policy restricting Russian participation in international sport. Bidnyi said Russia's return to international sport is a Kremlin priority personally overseen by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He warned against relying solely on international sports institutions to maintain restrictions. Bidnyi said more than 18 EU countries have introduced their own restrictions on Russian participation in sports competitions.

Others have supported initiatives restricting funding or the use of Russian symbols. Seven Russian figure skaters missed a Grand Prix event in Finland last week. The Finnish government barred Russian athletes from entering the country. Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier this month that Russian players would not be permitted to compete in Canada as long as Russia's war in Ukraine continues.

European Federation and Sponsor Concerns

Ottawa subsequently clarified that Russian players would be barred from the world juniors even if they held valid Canadian visas. The IIHF announced Wednesday it would challenge the Oct. 30 CAS ruling ordering the reinstatement of Russian teams to five international championships. The federation cited concerns about the impartiality of two of the three arbitrators and their potential links to Russia. Russia and Belarus have been barred from international hockey since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Several European federations have vowed to boycott games if Russia is allowed to compete. Major sponsors have also warned they could withdraw their support for next May's men's world championship in Germany if Russia competes. They include Czech automaker Skoda and German workwear company Strauss. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.