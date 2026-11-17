Ukrainian drones and missiles struck the Kerch Bridge linking Russia to Crimea in a seven-stage operation, while Russia fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv and reported downing a record number of Ukrainian drones for a second day.

Ukrainian drones and missiles struck the Kerch Bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, calling it an unprecedented operation.

Russia reported its forces downed a record number of Ukrainian drones for the second straight day. Zelenskyy portrayed the operation on the Kerch Bridge as a masterstroke, saying Ukrainian forces gradually wore down Russian air defenses for weeks before bombarding the prized target with a barrage of missiles and drones overnight. He did not detail the damage.

Also read Russia Says It Intercepted 1,336 Ukrainian Drones in Record Attack

Kerch Bridge Damage Severes Russian Supply Lines

The Ukrainian General Staff said an arch and a span of the bridge's road section collapsed, severing the road link, while the railway line was still standing but its arch was damaged. Russia's Investigative Committee said the bridge was attacked by drones and sustained damage but did not elaborate. The Kerch Bridge is a crucial link in moving military and civilian supplies from Russia to Crimea and to support troops on the front line.

The construction of the bridge, a potent symbol of Russia's illegal annexation of the peninsula in 2014, was inflammatory to Ukrainians. The symbol of the occupation has cracked, the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement. Moscow's forces, meanwhile, fired ballistic missiles and drones at Kyiv, hitting two of the Ukrainian capital's main bridges and killing at least two people.

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A recent escalation in aerial attacks came as Russia and Ukraine await a date for the next round of U.S.-mediated talks aimed at ending the war that began with Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022. U.S. President Donald Trump says he plans to talk about the war in Ukraine during his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China this week.

The Kerch Bridge attack was the culmination of weeks of preparatory strikes over seven stages of the operation, Zelenskyy said on social media. Ukrainian forces knocked out defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment and other designated targets before launching Monday night's final attack, he said. Domestically developed long-range drones struck the bridge's road section during the night while Ukraine's Neptune missiles and other drones aimed at the rail section, he said. Flamingo precision-guided missiles delivered the final blow, he said.

Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian military published videos showing what they said were the attacks and subsequent damage to the bridge, with part of the deck in the water and a fallen arch. The Associated Press was not able to verify the images. The Russian-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said traffic across the bridge was halted but rail traffic was restored by Tuesday afternoon. He did not mention any damage.

Moscow Promises Rapid Bridge Restoration Amid Strikes

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there is no doubt that the bridge will be restored and will be even better than it was before. Zelenskyy noted that Russia has battered Ukrainian infrastructure, especially the power grid, every day. There were significant power outages in three Ukrainian regions Tuesday, he said. We have repeatedly offered Russia steps toward de-escalation and every proposal has been met with loud rejection, he said.

U.K. Defense Secretary Wes Streeting, meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels with Ukraine's Western backers, said the Kerch Bridge strike was another example of Ukrainian ingenuity and Ukraine's absolute determination to defend itself against Russian aggression. Russian air defenses downed 1,441 drones during a second straight night of major Ukrainian attacks, Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

That was a day after Russia said it downed 1,336 Ukrainian drones in the highest number of interceptions it had reported so far during the war. Elsewhere, authorities in Bashkortostan, a Russian region in the southern Ural Mountains, said defenses repelled a massive drone attack on industrial zones in the cities of Ufa and Salavat. All plants there worked as usual, officials said.

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However, independent news outlet Astra reported a huge fire at the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refining and petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan, nearly 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) east of the Ukrainian border. The major petrochemical complex has been attacked a number of times before. In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said around 800 drones flew toward the Moscow region overnight. Most were downed far away, and 321 were shot down as they approached the Russian capital.

Russian Ballistic Missiles Hit Kyiv Main Bridges

Seven Russian ballistic missiles hit two of Kyiv's main bridges during the night, Zelenskyy said. Experts are inspecting the damaged North and South bridges to assess the extent of the destruction, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Both were closed to traffic. The Pivnichnyi and Pivdennyi bridges are key commuter routes across the Dnipro River connecting Kyiv's two banks.

The left bank is largely residential with numerous apartment buildings and shopping malls. The old town and many government offices are on the right bank. On Tuesday morning, long lines of traffic formed on a third bridge linking the two sides of the city. Russian attacks damaged other infrastructure and started fires in four districts of the Ukrainian capital, officials said, as Moscow continues its campaign to make life difficult for Ukrainian civilians.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday its forces overnight carried out a major strike using land- and air-based precision weapons and drones on Ukraine's military industrial facilities, energy, transport and port infrastructure, as well as vessels used for Ukraine's armed forces. Russian forces launched a combined attack on industrial facilities in three districts of the southern Ukraine region of Zaporizhzhia, killing two people and wounding 18 others and leaving a large number of consumers in the region without power, said Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Western Partners Align Positions on Ukraine Peace Talks

Meanwhile, the negotiating teams of Ukraine, the United States, and European partners held a working video call on Monday, during which they discussed the results of recent talks in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and the agenda for the next stage of negotiations, said Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service. We aligned our positions and our next joint steps, Umerov said on Telegram following the conversation.

On the European side, representatives of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, NATO and the European Commission joined the conversation. The United States was represented by envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Alexus Grynkewich, the commander of U.S. forces in Europe, Umerov said.