President Zelenskyy announces Ukrainian forces shot down Shahed drones in the Middle East to aid partners, highlighting expanded defense role and international cooperation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Ukrainian forces actively participated in the downing of Iranian-designed Shahed drones in several Middle East ern countries during the recent conflict. These operations, he explained, were part of a broader initiative aimed at assisting partner nations in countering the same weaponry that Russia is deploying in Ukraine .

Zelenskyy's announcement, made to reporters and embargoed until its release, signifies a significant step in Ukraine's strategy to leverage its battlefield experience and bolster its defense capabilities on a global scale. This marks the first public acknowledgement of such operations, underscoring the growing importance of international cooperation in the face of shared threats.\Zelenskyy clarified that the Ukrainian involvement involved domestically produced interceptor drones, which have been proven effective in neutralizing the Shahed drones. These operations were not limited to training exercises but were aimed at establishing robust air defense systems in the involved countries. The Ukrainian participation occurred prior to the tentative ceasefire agreement reached among Iran, the United States, and Israel. The Ukrainian President refrained from specifying the nations involved, yet confirmed that Ukrainian personnel were actively involved across multiple countries, supporting the enhancement of their air defense capabilities. He acknowledged that 228 Ukrainian experts had been deployed in the region for this purpose. In return for their assistance, Ukraine is receiving crucial support in the form of weapons to protect its critical energy infrastructure, along with supplies of oil, diesel, and in some instances, financial arrangements. Zelenskyy emphasized that these agreements are vital for reinforcing Ukraine's energy stability and noted that the partnerships would be used to promote Ukraine's expanding defense export role. He emphasized the reciprocal nature of the agreements. Ukraine is aiding in the strengthening of their security, which in turn contributes to the resilience of Ukraine.\The timing of this disclosure is especially noteworthy, considering the potential diversion of Western military support from Ukraine due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, particularly concerning air defense supplies. Nevertheless, Zelenskyy reassured that partners are maintaining their commitment to supply missiles for Patriot systems, pointing out that a new shipment had recently arrived. He added that Ukraine is actively collaborating with all partners to ensure the continued effectiveness of its air defense measures. In a further development, Zelenskyy disclosed that he had extended an invitation to U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to visit Kyiv. He proposed a trilateral meeting involving himself, the envoys, and potentially representatives from Moscow, hoping to facilitate dialogue on security guarantees. While the envoys showed initial interest, they ultimately decided to remain close to their president. As diplomacy continues, Ukraine is preparing proposals on security guarantees for presentation to the United States. The situation highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics at play and Ukraine's efforts to navigate them by leveraging its expertise and forging strategic partnerships in the face of ongoing challenges





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