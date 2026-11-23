Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said naval drones sank Russia's newest corvette Merkury in Benghazi, Libya, on Sunday, but Libyan officials say the vessel was only heavily damaged. The strike also destroyed a Ka-27 helicopter and hit a Russian cargo ship, Ukraine says.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Ukrainian naval attack drones struck and sank the Russia n corvette Merkury in Libya n waters, calling the operation exemplary.

Libyan officials said the vessel was only heavily damaged. The attack was carried out by Ukraine's security services, Zelenskyy said in a post on X. Authorities in eastern Libya said the Merkury had been docked at the naval base in the coastal city of Benghazi for refueling and resupply. It was there under a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya.

Also read Ukraine Sea Drones Sink Russian Corvette Merkury at Libya Port, Zelenskyy Confirms

Zelenskyy Calls Merkury Attack Exemplary

The ship was one of Russia's newest vessels, commissioned a year after Moscow launched its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy described Sunday's attack as exemplary and said the targets we set were achieved. We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia's aggression.

We are developing Ukrainian weapons, he said. He added that the operation also destroyed a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter that was on the Merkury and struck a Russian cargo vessel transporting weapons. Ukraine's Security Service, or SBU, said in a statement Monday that both vessels were legitimate military targets for Ukraine because they directly supported Russia's military capabilities.

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The SBU said the cargo ship MV Angara was sanctioned and used to transport Russian military equipment, while the Merkury regularly escorted Russian naval convoys, including guarding the MV Angara. The drones were delivered to a designated location and launched from a mother ship. Two Libyan officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media, said the vessel was only heavily damaged.

Drones Intercepted as Wounds Reported

At least four drones were intercepted while two hit the corvette, which is designed to patrol coastal waters and escort other ships. At least 10 people, including Libyan and Russian nationals, were wounded in the attack, one official said. The officials are affiliated with the self-styled Libyan National Army, which controls eastern and southern Libya. Benghazi residents heard loud explosions and saw flames at the base early Sunday.

Civil defence units rushed to the site and extinguished the fire, authorities in eastern Libya said. Ambrey, a U.K.-based maritime security and risk intelligence firm, said that some of the explosions at the Benghazi Naval Base were likely caused by the detonation of ammunition aboard the Merkury. Hours after the warship attack, another sea drone strike hit a Maltese-flagged commercial vessel sailing off Benghazi, the Libyan coast guard said.

The government in eastern Libya sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, calling for an international investigation into the potential use of western Libya to prepare and launch the attack. Libya's rival government, based in the capital Tripoli, later condemned the attack on Facebook. In a statement posted Monday, its Foreign Ministry said it would not accept being drawn into the Russia-Ukraine war, and that Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity were non-negotiable.

Zelenskyy Highlights Long Range Strikes

Zelenskyy said Ukraine has hit Russian oil refineries as far away as western Siberia and Russian warships in the Mediterranean. He noted the operations in a video address to a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin. The operation was conducted some 2,400 kilometres from the front line in Ukraine, the latest daring long-range assault by Kyiv's forces. An oil refinery in Russia's western Rostov region halted work Monday after what Gov.

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Yuri Slyusar said was a massive Ukrainian drone and missile attack that lasted more than six hours. Ukraine's General Staff said the refinery, located just a few dozen kilometres from the Ukrainian border, can process up to 55 million barrels of oil a year and was on fire after the attack. Russian officials also reported Monday a Ukrainian attack on industrial sites in Russia's Perm region, more than 1,000 kilometres from Ukraine.

One person was killed in the attack, and 56 Ukrainian drones were downed, Perm Gov. Dmitri Makhonin said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the attack on the Merkury, saying that Russia's Defence Ministry would provide more information if deemed to be appropriate. Ukraine has at times embarrassed Moscow during the war with attacks such as Operation Spiderweb in June 2025, when drones launched from trucks hit over 40 aircraft parked at air bases across Russia.

Ukraine Operates in Libya Under Deal

Ukrainian forces are operating in western Libya under a covert deal endorsed by the West, using the North African country's territory to strike a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean in March, according to Libyan officials. The Ukrainian forces, most of them drone experts, were operating mainly at an air base in the coastal city of Misrata, but also in other military facilities in the capital of Tripoli and the coastal town of Zawiya, the officials told The Associated Press earlier this year.

They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential matters. Along the roughly 1,250-kilometre front line snaking through eastern and southern Ukraine, Kyiv's drones and ground robots are helping hold back Russia's bigger army. At the same time, Russia's missiles and drones have devastated Ukraine's power grid ahead of winter and damaged civilian buildings. A Russian strike on a five-story apartment block in a village near Kyiv killed 11 people, regional police said Monday.

A seven-year-old child and a 79-year-old woman were pulled alive from the rubble after the Sunday morning attack, rescue services said. Three people were killed Monday in a Russian strike on a hospital in the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, the regional military administration said. Two other people were killed when Russian forces struck a vehicle that bore markings indicating it was evacuating residents from the eastern city of Kramatorsk, authorities said.

We keep finding ways to get back on our feet after every Russian attack, Zelenskyy said. In this screen grab from a video provided by the Security Service of Ukraine on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, a Ukrainian Sea Baby suicide drone attacks the Russian navy corvette Merkury near Benghazi, Libya.