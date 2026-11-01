Ukraine Ceasefire Ends Amid Continued Aerial Strikes and Infrastructure Damage

As a localized ceasefire in Ukraine's Kherson region concludes, civilians evacuate Oleshky while both sides intensify attacks on energy infrastructure. Ukrainian forces strike Russian oil facilities, and civilians in Kherson remain defiant despite rising tensions and winter approaching.

Civilians residing in Ukraine's southeastern Kherson region have begun preparations for the conclusion of a fragile localized ceasefire that has provided a brief respite from intense hostilities.

This temporary pause in fighting, which commenced early Tuesday, is scheduled to end by Sunday evening, marking the return of regular combat operations in the area. The primary humanitarian achievement of this truce was the successful evacuation of approximately two thousand civilians from the besieged front-line city of Oleshky.

Also read Evacuees from Oleshky Reach Belarus in Major Rescue Operation Under Historic Ceasefire

Residents of Oleshky were presented with critical choices: they could evacuate to territories currently held by either Ukrainian or Russian forces, or they could remain in the city, where they received vital replenishments of food and medical supplies. To ensure the security of those who chose to stay, authorities did not release specific numbers of remaining civilians after the evacuation process.

The emotional impact of the departure was visible at the Ukrainian border on Saturday, where anxious family members waited for glimpses of their loved ones. Meanwhile, residents of nearby villages lined the highways, waving flags and holding flashlights to greet the humanitarian convoy as it passed. Despite this localized peace, the broader conflict remains violent. Moscow and Kyiv have continued launching aerial strikes in other sectors.

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Zelenskyy Warns Of Winter Energy Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Sunday that Russia is aggressively targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure in preparation for the upcoming winter. Hundreds of thousands of families were left without power overnight as Moscow attempted to exploit Ukraine's critical shortage of air defense systems. Zelenskyy emphasized that the intensity of these strikes is extremely high, with Russian forces aiming to maximize their advantage given the scarcity of ballistic missile interceptors.

In the Ukrainian city of Kherson, residents maintained a remarkable calm on Sunday, aware that the quiet of the ceasefire was temporary. Oleksandr Knyha, the head of the Mykola Kulish Kherson Regional Academic Music and Drama Theater, addressed his audience with a message of resilience, urging them not to fear and to keep holding on. The theater, which traditionally performs on weekends, staged a special concert during the ceasefire period.

Kherson Theater Continues Frontline Performances

The company plans to continue its performances the following weekend, despite warnings from local officials that Russian forces have increased their presence with additional weapons and personnel. Many residents anticipate that shelling will intensify once the ceasefire ends. Knyha noted that while everyone desires peace, the theater has performed on the front line for four years without ever canceling a show. The company now performs in a basement and is constructing an additional bomb shelter.

Approximately one hundred of the theater's one hundred twenty staff members remain in Kherson, and none have evacuated. Local resident Vasylenko expressed a firm stance on staying, stating that she cannot abandon her twelve dogs and that the cost of evacuation, ranging from thirty thousand to fifty thousand hryvnias, is prohibitive for many.

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She emphasized that until the left bank of the region, which remains under Russian occupation, is liberated, there can be no certainty of an end to the conflict. For many in Kherson, which itself experienced Russian occupation, this belief in eventual liberation is the primary reason they choose to remain. Beyond Kherson, violence continued to claim lives and cause damage across other Ukrainian regions.

Russian Drone Attacks Kill And Wound Civilians

A Russian attack in the Vinnytsia region killed three people, including a thirteen-year-old girl, when a drone struck the grounds of a vocational school. Four others were wounded, including two five-year-old girls and a sixteen-year-old boy. Russian drone attacks also targeted the Kyiv region for a second consecutive day, wounding a woman and damaging homes, energy infrastructure, and retail establishments. Ukraine's air force reported that Moscow launched four hundred thirty-three drones overnight, with three hundred seventy-one being destroyed or suppressed.

In retaliation, Ukrainian forces struck targets inside Russia. More than one hundred Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Nizhny Novgorod region, but not before causing significant damage. Governor Gleb Nikitin reported that an industrial building in the town of Kstovo sustained significant damage. Russian media outlets subsequently reported that the attack sparked a large blaze at the Kstovo oil refinery, showing images of black smoke rising over the horizon.

In response, local officials imposed limits on gasoline sales in the region as long lines formed at gas stations, although diesel sales remained unaffected. Additionally, President Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv had struck a factory used for manufacturing missile components and air defense facilities in Russia's southern Rostov region, highlighting the escalating nature of the conflict and the mutual targeting of critical infrastructure by both sides.