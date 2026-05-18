Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Named Buffalo Sabres Starting Goalie for Game 7

The Buffalo Sabres have had a controversial postseason journey with goalie decisions, but Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will get the start in Monday's Game 7 against the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes.

Credit: Apr 2, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) skates in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images After he relieved Alex Lyon en route to an 8-3 win to extend the series in Game 6, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will get the nod in Monday’s decisive Game 7. Head coach Lindy Ruff has gone on a journey with his starting goaltender decisions throughout the series.

Lyon was the easy call to start after he was excellent in the first round against the Boston Bruins, but Luukkonen got the nod for Game 4 with Buffalo down 2-1 through the first three games. The Finn won Game 4 and went again in Game 5, but lost, prompting Ruff to go back to Lyon for Game 6.

Lyon then allowed goals on the first three shots he faced at Bell Centre, and Luukkonen came on in relief, blanking the Habs for the rest of the game as the Sabres absolutely dominated play for the rest of the game on the way to a blowout win





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Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Buffalo Sabres Goalie Lindy Ruff Alex Lyon NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final

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